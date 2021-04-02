Google Will Discontinue its Wifi App, Move Users to Google Home

If you own a Google or Nest Wifi mesh kit, get ready for a change. In an email sent out to users, Google says it will discontinue the Google Wifi app and move all users over to Google Home. The Google Wifi app will disappear entirely in June.

In many ways, the changeover shouldn’t be too difficult for Google Wifi users. Google Home can already manage and maintain Google and Nest Wifi kits. And in our experience, Google Home is already the superior, more intuitive option.

But eventually, it’ll be the only option. As Google explains, starting May 25th, you have to use the Google Home app to add new Google or Nest Wifi devices or modify, expand, or create networks. You can keep using the Google Wifi app, but it will only work to view the network’s status.

And in June, Google will remove the Google Wifi app from app stores entirely. In theory, if you already have the app downloaded, you may be able to use it as a view-only option—but Google could do a final update to remove that capability before removal. The company will most at least add messages about the incoming change.

If you haven’t already, you can import your devices from Google Wifi to Google Home. Just open the Google Home app, plus icon in the top left, tap “Import Google Wifi network,” and tap “Next.” Choose your home, then follow the prompts.

If you want to get started now, you can download the Google Home app for iOS and Android.

For information, see a copy of Google’s email below: