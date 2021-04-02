X
Popular Searches

Samsung’s New SmartTag+ Bluetooth Tracker is Up for Pre-Order at B&H

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
SmartTags+ tracker from Samsung
Samsung

Samsung introduced its first Bluetooth item tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag, back in January at its Unpacked event. It also debuted its SmartTag+ tracker, which would become available later in 2021. Now, the SmartTag+ appears to be up for pre-order at B&H for $40, and will allegedly ship on April 12.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ is the premium upgraded version of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag. It uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology—a short-range wireless communication protocol—instead of Bluetooth for more accurate tracking. You’ll use it with an augmented reality map on the SmartThings app (on iOS and Android) for guidance towards the tracker. The pre-order page is showing its available in both black and oatmeal colors, which is fun.

Both of those features put Samsung ahead of the game against tracker competitors like Tile and Apple. They’re slated to appear in Tile’s next tracker, and we could also potentially see them in Apple’s AirTags as well.

Ultra-wideband item tracker

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+

Pre-order Samsung’s premium ultra-wideband item tracker now for $39.99 on B&H.

Pre-Order Now

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper for Slicing, Shredding, Mincing, and Puree, 8 Cup, Black
272 people were interested in this!

Bedsure Fluffy Shag Area Rugs for Bedroom, Black Plush Living Room Carpet 4 x 5.3 Feet, Fuzzy Nursery Shaggy Rugs for Kids Room
198 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
187 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
159 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones with Sport Belt, Cosmic Black, 2.3
149 people were interested in this!

Breville BTA820XL Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
141 people were interested in this!

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker, 12.7 x 15.5 x 16 inches, Stainless Steel
136 people were interested in this!

Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One, BEBONCOOL 2x2550 mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite Controller
134 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
132 people were interested in this!

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth – TS8111, 260W, 39.4-inch, Black
131 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular