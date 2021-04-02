Samsung’s New SmartTag+ Bluetooth Tracker is Up for Pre-Order at B&H

Samsung introduced its first Bluetooth item tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag, back in January at its Unpacked event. It also debuted its SmartTag+ tracker, which would become available later in 2021. Now, the SmartTag+ appears to be up for pre-order at B&H for $40, and will allegedly ship on April 12.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ is the premium upgraded version of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag. It uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology—a short-range wireless communication protocol—instead of Bluetooth for more accurate tracking. You’ll use it with an augmented reality map on the SmartThings app (on iOS and Android) for guidance towards the tracker. The pre-order page is showing its available in both black and oatmeal colors, which is fun.

Both of those features put Samsung ahead of the game against tracker competitors like Tile and Apple. They’re slated to appear in Tile’s next tracker, and we could also potentially see them in Apple’s AirTags as well.

