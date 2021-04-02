X
Popular Searches

Disney+ Just Added A Bunch of Old ‘Star Wars’ Cartoons and Films

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
'Star Wars' characters from various cartoons.
Disney

We can all use more Star Wars, and with The Mandalorian on break, it’s a long wait before we get anything new. So how about something old? The Star Wars Vintage Collection arrived on Disney+ today and features classic cartoons and films unseen for decades.

Did you ever hear the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the wise Star Wars Holiday Special? I thought not; it’s a tale best left in the cold and dark corners of a trash compactor. But buried deep in an otherwise awful entry in the Star Wars universe is The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Millennium Falcon in cartoon form.
Disney

If you’re a fan of Boba Fett (and who isn’t?), it’s worth watching The Story of the Faithful Wookiee at least once because it’s the very first appearance of Boba Fett. The cartoon introduced Boba Fett before his arrival in The Empire Strikes BackThe Story of the Faithful Wookiee features original cast members voicing their characters, but you’ll hear someone else (arguments over who) provide the voice of Fett rather than Jason Wingreen.

Until now, it’s been hard to see The Story of the Faithful Wookiee. The Star Wars Holiday Special is highly reviled, and it’s difficult at best to find copies to watch. This marks the first time any piece of the Holiday Special has seen a broad release since it originally aired.

A still from the 'Star Wars Clone Wars' cartoon.
Disney

But this is a collection of shows and films, so the fun doesn’t stop there. If you enjoyed the original Star Wars Clone Wars cartoons from Genndy Tartakovsky (of Samurai Jack fame), you can watch it again now on Disney+. The series isn’t canon anymore, but the visuals and effects were spectacular. It also introduced several characters seen in the films and the later CGI Clone Wars like General Grievous and Asajj Ventress.

You can also watch Ewoks, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. The Star Wars Vintage Collection is on Disney+ right now.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper for Slicing, Shredding, Mincing, and Puree, 8 Cup, Black
272 people were interested in this!

Bedsure Fluffy Shag Area Rugs for Bedroom, Black Plush Living Room Carpet 4 x 5.3 Feet, Fuzzy Nursery Shaggy Rugs for Kids Room
198 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
187 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
159 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones with Sport Belt, Cosmic Black, 2.3
149 people were interested in this!

Breville BTA820XL Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster, Brushed Stainless Steel
141 people were interested in this!

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Maker, 12.7 x 15.5 x 16 inches, Stainless Steel
136 people were interested in this!

Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One, BEBONCOOL 2x2550 mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite Controller
134 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
132 people were interested in this!

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Bluetooth – TS8111, 260W, 39.4-inch, Black
131 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular