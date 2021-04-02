Disney+ Just Added A Bunch of Old ‘Star Wars’ Cartoons and Films

We can all use more Star Wars, and with The Mandalorian on break, it’s a long wait before we get anything new. So how about something old? The Star Wars Vintage Collection arrived on Disney+ today and features classic cartoons and films unseen for decades.

Did you ever hear the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the wise Star Wars Holiday Special? I thought not; it’s a tale best left in the cold and dark corners of a trash compactor. But buried deep in an otherwise awful entry in the Star Wars universe is The Story of the Faithful Wookiee.

If you’re a fan of Boba Fett (and who isn’t?), it’s worth watching The Story of the Faithful Wookiee at least once because it’s the very first appearance of Boba Fett. The cartoon introduced Boba Fett before his arrival in The Empire Strikes Back. The Story of the Faithful Wookiee features original cast members voicing their characters, but you’ll hear someone else (arguments over who) provide the voice of Fett rather than Jason Wingreen.

Until now, it’s been hard to see The Story of the Faithful Wookiee. The Star Wars Holiday Special is highly reviled, and it’s difficult at best to find copies to watch. This marks the first time any piece of the Holiday Special has seen a broad release since it originally aired.

But this is a collection of shows and films, so the fun doesn’t stop there. If you enjoyed the original Star Wars Clone Wars cartoons from Genndy Tartakovsky (of Samurai Jack fame), you can watch it again now on Disney+. The series isn’t canon anymore, but the visuals and effects were spectacular. It also introduced several characters seen in the films and the later CGI Clone Wars like General Grievous and Asajj Ventress.

You can also watch Ewoks, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. The Star Wars Vintage Collection is on Disney+ right now.