Sony’s Jumping On the Nostalgia Train With the PlayStation Classic For $99

Nintendo proved over and over that you can make money on re-releasing old games. Sony likes money. So now we get the PlayStation Classic with 20 games for $99, coming this December.

At this point, the mini game console is so common that you probably know the drill. The PlayStation Classic looks just like the original gray PlayStation, but smaller. 45% smaller, according to Sony. It will come with not one but two controllers, which is a nice gesture since the console will cost $99. Nintendo’s most expensive classic console competitor tops out at $80, so Sony’s entry definitely feels on the pricey side.

The console will come with 20 built in games, but so far we only know five of them, including the following:

Final Fantasy VII

Jumping Flash

Ridge Racer Type 4

Tekken 3

Wild Arms

The presence of Final Fantasy VII on the list alone might go a way towards explaining the high price point. See, Nintendo owns a lot of its games that end up in the mini console, but Sony has to license a lot of games, which can drive up the price. In fact, the full list of games might not even be finalized just yet.

We’ll find out the other 15 games that will show up on the console before long, though. The console will come out December 3rd, just in time for the holiday season rush.

Source: PlayStation