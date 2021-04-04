X
Here’s What It’s Like to Fly into a Volcano (from a Drone’s Perspective)

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read

Iceland volcano eruption drone shots.

If you owned a $1,000 drone, would you fly it into the mouth of a volcano? Well, you don’t have to, because photographer Garðar Ólafs did it for you. He took his 4K DJI drone so close to the mouth of Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall that part of the drone melted. Thankfully, he caught it all on video.

The video looks like something out of a movie, with intense orange-red lava, a soot-covered volcano, and a backdrop of snowy white peaks. In an interview with PetaPixel, Ólafs says “I slowly lowered the drone until all I could see was erupting lava, and when I looked up, I didn’t see the drone anymore.” Yeah dude, you flew it into a volcano!

While Ólafs’ drone still flies, one of its lights doesn’t work, and some of its sensors (including the obstacle-avoidance sensor, which must have been going nuts inside the volcano) are no longer functional.

Ólafs lives within 15 minutes of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is located near Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik. He regularly posts high-quality nature photos and videos on his Instagram, and sells footage for businesses and creatives through his company, Airstock.

Source: Garðar Ólafs via Digital Trends, PetaPixel

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

Recently Popular