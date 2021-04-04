X
Popular Searches

See Industrial Light and Magic’s Enormous LED Set for ‘The Mandalorian’

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
ILM's StageCraft and the volume LED stage
Industrial Light and Magic

If you watched the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, you probably wondered how Disney and Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) got it to look so darn good. Their powerful new filmmaking technique, StageCraft, is to thank, and ILM talks about it in greater detail in this cool new behind-the-scenes video.

Industrial Light and Magic teamed up with Epic Games and NVIDIA to build Stagecraft, which itself revolves around “the volume.” This is a physical set surrounded by enormous LED panels around the back and top of the set, which can display virtual sets. The software that powers and controls StageCraft allows the director, cinematographer, and other crew members to visualize and plan shots ahead of time, make on-the-fly adjustments to lighting and other specific elements, and film at a faster rate because you can swap out sets instantly.

This allows for a richer and more immersive filming experience as well. Both the actors and the director can see more of the set and other elements in real time (compared to working in front of a green screen or with motion-capture suits) and adjust each shot as they film. With the ability to adjust everything from lighting to different sets with just a few quick taps on an iPad, directors and actors also have more time (and mental energy) to focus on performance, too. The technology also allows for 30-50% more pages to be filmed each day as well.

ILM originally teamed up with Epic Games and NVIDIA to build Stagecraft, and they continued making improvements in preparation for season two of The Mandalorian. They increased the size of the LED stage and made other improvements to Helios, ILM’s in-house rendering engine, which then allowed for even more interactive adjustment options to the show’s production team.

“We now have the capability to grab hold of any tree in a forest, of which there are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds, and move them around independently to reset dress on the day based upon what we were seeing through the camera,” said Richard Bluff, visual effects supervisor for the show.

ILM says it is always working to improve Stagecraft and push its boundaries. The technology is sure to impact how other shows and movies are created in the future, and may inspire even more amazing technology down the line.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet G40 Globe Patio Lights with 26 Edison Glass Bulbs(1 Spare), Waterproof Connectable Hanging Lights for Backyard Porch Balcony Party Decor, E12 Socket Base, Black
364 people were interested in this!

Bedsure Fluffy Shag Area Rugs for Bedroom, Black Plush Living Room Carpet 4 x 5.3 Feet, Fuzzy Nursery Shaggy Rugs for Kids Room
219 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
148 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark Desktop USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, FIDO2 (K62330WW)
138 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, Anti-Spoofing (K67977WW),Black
136 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
125 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
122 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
118 people were interested in this!

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
110 people were interested in this!

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black
107 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular