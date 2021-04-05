X
Popular Searches

LG Gives Up On Smartphones After Years of Innovation

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The LG Wing smartphone front, swivel screen, and rear view of the device
LG

LG is shutting down its once-revolutionary smartphone business to focus on connected devices, robotics, software, and electric vehicle components. The “strategic decision” was approved by LG’s board of directors on April 5th, and the company will fully shut down its smartphone unit by July 31st.

Rumors of LG’s exit from the smartphone industry began a few weeks ago—or a few years ago, depending on who you ask. It’s no secret that LG has struggled to sell its new devices, losing a significant chunk of its market share every year since 2009. LG blames the “incredibly competitive” smartphone industry for its failure, though the issue may have more to do with LG’s inability to navigate the global market, as it’s actually the 3rd largest phone brand in the US.

In spite of its reduced market share, LG released some cool devices in 2020. The most notable is its LG Wing, a dual-screen phone that spins into a “T” shape. It ain’t the most practical thing, but at a time when smartphone manufacturers seem to intentionally avoid innovation, the LG Wing’s bizarre design is a breath of fresh air.

RELATEDWorried About Security? Here's How to Pick a Good Android Phone

Of course, LG is one of the smartphone industry’s early pioneers, and it has a long history of putting out wacky, cutting-edge phones. The company released the first touchscreen mobile phone, it worked with Google on the legendary Nexus phones, and it sold an early predecessor to foldable phones, the “bent” LG Flex. Even if you’ve never owned an LG phone, you’ve experienced the company’s influence on mobile hardware and the Android OS.

But what happens to all the LG phones that people already own? According to its press release, LG will continue to offer service and software support for existing phones for a “period of time,” which will vary by region. If you’re looking to buy a new phone, you should avoid LG until the company clarifies how long this “period of time” will last.

Source: LG

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
532 people were interested in this!

Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support for Specific USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows and Mac Systems (1x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort++ Outputs, 5x USB Ports, 60W USB PD)
530 people were interested in this!

Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet G40 Globe Patio Lights with 26 Edison Glass Bulbs(1 Spare), Waterproof Connectable Hanging Lights for Backyard Porch Balcony Party Decor, E12 Socket Base, Black
395 people were interested in this!

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black
392 people were interested in this!

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock - 87W Charging, 7X USB 3.1 Ports, USB-C Gen 2, DisplayPort, UHS-II SD Card Slot, Gigabit Ethernet for Mac & PC, Thunderbolt 4 Compatible (0.7m/2.3ft Cable)
296 people were interested in this!

MacBook Pro Docking Station, 4K Triple Display Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station Compatible for MacBook Pro/Air Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Docker USB C Dongle (2HDMI PD3.0 SD TF Reader RJ45 2USB)
254 people were interested in this!

Razer Core X Aluminum External GPU Enclosure (eGPU): Compatible with Windows & MacOS Thunderbolt 3 Laptops, NVIDIA /AMD PCIe Support, 650W PSU, Mercury White
159 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
157 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, Anti-Spoofing (K67977WW),Black
145 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark Desktop USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, FIDO2 (K62330WW)
144 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular