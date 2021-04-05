X
Popular Searches

Personal Data of 533 Million Facebook Users Stolen by Hackers

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Facebook privacy page with a magnifying glass over the word privacy.
Pixinoo/Shutterstock

If you’re on Facebook (and who isn’t?), you may want to consider locking down all your accounts. A security researcher discovered the personal data of 533 million Facebook users leaked online in a hacker forum. The data includes phone numbers, names, birthdates, emails, and more.

The data in question first leaked back in January, but at the time, hackers had to pay for it through a Telegram bot. That limited the spread somewhat between the cost and the method to retrieve it. But over the weekend, security researcher Alon Gal discovered the data posted on a hacker forum for free.

The breach contains information on users across 106 countries, including 32 million US users and 11 million UK users. Troy Hunt, of haveibeenpwned, already has a copy of the data, and in his analysis, few records (about 0.5%) contain email addresses. But far more contain phone numbers, birthdates, and other personally identifying information. Everything you might need to pull off a sim swapping attack or take over an account.

For his part, Hunt is considering adding a new field to haveibeenpwned.com for phone numbers. Currently, you can only your data against email addresses for breaches, but in this case, that’s not very useful. But adding a phone number field comes with risks, so Hunt is still deciding as of this publication.

In a statement to Bleeping Computer, Facebook stated that hackers stole the data using a vulnerability the company patched in late 2019. That means the data stolen is nearly two years old, and if you’ve changed your email address or phone numbers since then, what the hackers have is out of date. But other data doesn’t change of course, (like birthdates), and people usually keep phone numbers and emails for many years, so the age of the data is of little comfort.

For its part, Facebook doesn’t seem to be notifying affected users, which would be a helpful move. If you want to determine if you’re part of the leak, you can start with haveibeenpwned. For now, that’s an email-only option, but hopefully, Hunt does add a phone number field in the future.

via Bleeping Computer

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
542 people were interested in this!

Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support for Specific USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows and Mac Systems (1x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort++ Outputs, 5x USB Ports, 60W USB PD)
540 people were interested in this!

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black
397 people were interested in this!

Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet G40 Globe Patio Lights with 26 Edison Glass Bulbs(1 Spare), Waterproof Connectable Hanging Lights for Backyard Porch Balcony Party Decor, E12 Socket Base, Black
396 people were interested in this!

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock - 87W Charging, 7X USB 3.1 Ports, USB-C Gen 2, DisplayPort, UHS-II SD Card Slot, Gigabit Ethernet for Mac & PC, Thunderbolt 4 Compatible (0.7m/2.3ft Cable)
306 people were interested in this!

MacBook Pro Docking Station, 4K Triple Display Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station Compatible for MacBook Pro/Air Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Docker USB C Dongle (2HDMI PD3.0 SD TF Reader RJ45 2USB)
257 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
165 people were interested in this!

Razer Core X Aluminum External GPU Enclosure (eGPU): Compatible with Windows & MacOS Thunderbolt 3 Laptops, NVIDIA /AMD PCIe Support, 650W PSU, Mercury White
162 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, Anti-Spoofing (K67977WW),Black
142 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark Desktop USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, FIDO2 (K62330WW)
137 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular