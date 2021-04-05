X
Samsung’s Adidas-Branded Galaxy Buds Pro Are Straight Fire 🔥

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Adidas-branded Galaxy Buds Pro Special Pack
Samsung

Samsung is tackling South Korea’s bustling streetwear scene with the Adidas-branded Galaxy Buds Pro “Special Pack,” a limited edition set that places the Galaxy Buds Pro in a sneaker box and miniature snapback charging case. Unfortunately, the $250 “Special Pack” is a South Korean exclusive and limited to just 6,000 units.

The Galaxy Buds Pro “Special Pack” takes on Adidas’ classic Stan Smith branding, with a fresh white and green design on the box and charging case. The actual Buds are free from any special branding and come in black, silver, or violet. Samsung says that the snapback charging case is made from over 50% recycled plastic, and that its Galaxy Buds Pro contains 20% post-consumer materials.

RELATEDSamsung's Cellphone-Styled Galaxy Buds Pro Case Is a Blast From the Flippin' Past

But that’s not all! Pairing the limited edition earbuds to your Galaxy phones unlocks a special Adidas Originals theme for your lock screen, icons, calls, and text messages. A shortcut to the Adidas online store is also added to your phone, which will come in handy when you want to redeem the Stan Smith coupon that comes with the “Special Pack.”

This isn’t the first time that Samsung has produced a limited edition Galaxy Buds Pro. Back in January, Samsung released the “Lee Kun-hee” Galaxy Buds Pro set, which placed the popular buds in a flip phone-styled case styled after Samsung’s legendary SCH-X430 and SGH E-700 handsets.

The Galaxy Buds Pro “Special Pack” launches April 7th at 7:30 PM KST on the Korean Samsung website and Kakao Shopping Live. (that’s 6:30 AM EST). It costs $250 and is limited to 6,000 units.

Source: Samsung via SamMobile

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

