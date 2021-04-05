X
Popular Searches

Wyze Cam v3 Gets an Window Mount for Easy Outdoor Security

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Wyze Cam v3 attached to a Window mount
Wyze

The Wyze Cam v3 is a versatile security camera for inside and outside the home. But outdoor use requires running a power cable, which can difficult at best. You can put the camera in a window, but you’ll deal with glare. But we discovered an official $5 window mount that could solve that problem.

RELATEDHow to Use a Security Camera's Night Vision Through a Window

Wyze hasn’t announced the window mount yet, so the details are scarce. But we can tell a lot just by looking at the one image the site has. When you put most cameras (including the Wyze Cam) in front of a window, you’ll deal with glare and lighting issues at night. You can get around that by pushing the camera as flush to the glass as possible and turning off the IR lights. But it’s not perfect.

The closer you can get to the glass, the better, and adding additional material around the camera sensor can help. That looks to be exactly what the Wyze Cam v3 Window Mount does. It gets the camera lens as close to the window as possible, and it adds a dark black frame around the lens. The only thing left to do is turn off the IR lights.

From what we can see, two sticky pads on the side keep the camera attached to your window, which should let you place it as high or as low as needed. You’ll just fold the base back to let it float. For $5, you’re getting a simple solution, but sometimes that’s all you need.

It appears you can buy the mount right now, but Wyze hasn’t announced the accessory, so it may not deliver right away. But if you want to record through a window and you have a Wyze Cam v3, this looks like the best solution yet.

An Easy Window Mount

Buy Now

Window Mount For Wyze Cam V3

An easy to use window mount that should cut down on glare at night.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
542 people were interested in this!

Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support for Specific USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows and Mac Systems (1x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort++ Outputs, 5x USB Ports, 60W USB PD)
540 people were interested in this!

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black
397 people were interested in this!

Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet G40 Globe Patio Lights with 26 Edison Glass Bulbs(1 Spare), Waterproof Connectable Hanging Lights for Backyard Porch Balcony Party Decor, E12 Socket Base, Black
396 people were interested in this!

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock - 87W Charging, 7X USB 3.1 Ports, USB-C Gen 2, DisplayPort, UHS-II SD Card Slot, Gigabit Ethernet for Mac & PC, Thunderbolt 4 Compatible (0.7m/2.3ft Cable)
306 people were interested in this!

MacBook Pro Docking Station, 4K Triple Display Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station Compatible for MacBook Pro/Air Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Docker USB C Dongle (2HDMI PD3.0 SD TF Reader RJ45 2USB)
257 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
165 people were interested in this!

Razer Core X Aluminum External GPU Enclosure (eGPU): Compatible with Windows & MacOS Thunderbolt 3 Laptops, NVIDIA /AMD PCIe Support, 650W PSU, Mercury White
162 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, Anti-Spoofing (K67977WW),Black
142 people were interested in this!

Kensington VeriMark Desktop USB Fingerprint Key Reader - Windows Hello, FIDO U2F, FIDO2 (K62330WW)
137 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular