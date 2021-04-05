Wyze Cam v3 Gets an Window Mount for Easy Outdoor Security

The Wyze Cam v3 is a versatile security camera for inside and outside the home. But outdoor use requires running a power cable, which can difficult at best. You can put the camera in a window, but you’ll deal with glare. But we discovered an official $5 window mount that could solve that problem.

Wyze hasn’t announced the window mount yet, so the details are scarce. But we can tell a lot just by looking at the one image the site has. When you put most cameras (including the Wyze Cam) in front of a window, you’ll deal with glare and lighting issues at night. You can get around that by pushing the camera as flush to the glass as possible and turning off the IR lights. But it’s not perfect.

The closer you can get to the glass, the better, and adding additional material around the camera sensor can help. That looks to be exactly what the Wyze Cam v3 Window Mount does. It gets the camera lens as close to the window as possible, and it adds a dark black frame around the lens. The only thing left to do is turn off the IR lights.

From what we can see, two sticky pads on the side keep the camera attached to your window, which should let you place it as high or as low as needed. You’ll just fold the base back to let it float. For $5, you’re getting a simple solution, but sometimes that’s all you need.

It appears you can buy the mount right now, but Wyze hasn’t announced the accessory, so it may not deliver right away. But if you want to record through a window and you have a Wyze Cam v3, this looks like the best solution yet.