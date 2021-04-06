X
TP Link’s New Wifi 6 Router is Fast, Affordable, and Mesh Ready

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
Often, when embracing the latest and greatest technologies costs an arm and a leg. Wi-Fi 6 routers are no exception and can go for as much as $500. At just $200, TP-Link’s new mesh-capable Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 router is relatively affordable while not cutting out too many features.

It’s impressive just how much next-gen tech TP-Link crammed into its $200 router. You can find cheaper Wi-Fi 6 routers, but they typically are limited to dual-band broadcasting, slower speeds, and can handle fewer devices.

The Archer AX5400 is still limited to dual-band broadcasting, unlike more expensive options that support tri-band options. But it retains other high-end features like MU-MIMO and OFDMA support, which enables the router to handle more devices at once while avoiding congestion that leads to slower speeds.

TP-Link promises the router is capable of 4.8 Gbps Wi-Fi 6 connections on the 5 GHz spectrum and that it can broadcast further than Wi-Fi 5 routers (though it’s not giving an exact figure). If it doesn’t cover the enoung of your home, the Archer AX5400 also supports OneMesh, allowing you to add other OneMesh routers to create a mesh network.

Don’t confuse OneMesh with EasyMesh, an open standard to create Mesh networks across device brands. Very few routers support EasyMesh. But you’ll find a host of OneMesh TP-Link routers that work togetether to create a Mesh network. You can spend a little or a lot to pump up your network, or just but another Archer AX5400. Most importantly, you can start with one and only add more if it’s necessary.

It’s not the fastest Wi-Fi router on the market or the most powerful. But it doesn’t cost $500 either, and that might make it worth considering. You can buy the TP-Link Archer AX5400 on Amazon today.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

