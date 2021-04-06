X
Popular Searches

Yahoo Answers No More: The Q&A Platform Shuts Down May 4th

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Yahoo, Archive.org

Like the ancient library of Carthage, Yahoo Answers will be nothing more than a memory when it shuts down May 4th. The great knowledge stored in Yahoo Answers will not be available to future generations who need to cheat on their homework or ask important questions like “am I gregnant?“. It is a dark day for humanity, my friends.

Yahoo Answers launched in 2005 as a Q&A platform, sort of like Quora or some Reddit forums. Many users took it seriously, happily engaging with the Yahoo Answers community and amassing “points” for answering questions. But the website was best known for its idiotic questions, trolls, and math questions. Even now, Yahoo Answers is remembered as a meme, though the website garners very little traffic thanks to modern forums, Q&A platforms, and intelligent search engines.

People who still use Yahoo Answers blame its shutdown on just about everything, especially trolls and anonymous users. In reality, Yahoo Answers is just a relic from the mid-2000s and useless to modern web users, save for trolls. But people love to point the finger over this kind of thing, and in time, users will likely blame Verizon for the shutdown.

Verizon is Yahoo’s parent company and has a long history of mismanaging websites, including Tumblr and Yahoo Mail. Of course, Yahoo made similar moves before falling under Verizon’s umbrella, buying and trashing websites like GeoCities. It doesn’t help that Verizon refuses to provide Yahoo Answers data to archivists, who have less than a month to secure the site’s history.

Yahoo Answers will stop taking questions April 20th and completely shut down on May 4th. Users have until June 30th to request their data from the website. The team at Archive.org is racing to collect data from Yahoo Answers, but you should still request your data to ensure that it isn’t lost for good.

Source: Verizon via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support for Specific USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows and Mac Systems (1x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort++ Outputs, 5x USB Ports, 60W USB PD)
626 people were interested in this!

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
604 people were interested in this!

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black
452 people were interested in this!

Lifewit 72L Freestanding Laundry Hamper Collapsible Large Clothes Basket with Easy Carry Extended Handles for Clothes Toys, Grey
403 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - True Black
366 people were interested in this!

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock - 87W Charging, 7X USB 3.1 Ports, USB-C Gen 2, DisplayPort, UHS-II SD Card Slot, Gigabit Ethernet for Mac & PC, Thunderbolt 4 Compatible (0.7m/2.3ft Cable)
345 people were interested in this!

MacBook Pro Docking Station, 4K Triple Display Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station Compatible for MacBook Pro/Air Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Docker USB C Dongle (2HDMI PD3.0 SD TF Reader RJ45 2USB)
291 people were interested in this!

Holikme 5 Pack Bottle Brush Cleaning Set?Long Handle Bottle Cleaner for Washing Narrow Neck Beer Bottles, Wine Decanter, Narrow cup?Pipes, Hydro Flask Tumbler, Sinks, Cup Cover?White
241 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
195 people were interested in this!

Razer Core X Aluminum External GPU Enclosure (eGPU): Compatible with Windows & MacOS Thunderbolt 3 Laptops, NVIDIA /AMD PCIe Support, 650W PSU, Mercury White
179 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular