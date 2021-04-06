Nomad’s Desktop MagSafe Mount Keeps Your Charger on Your Desk

MagSafe certainly makes life easier for everyone using Apple’s newest tech, but it’s a little annoying when you pick up your iPhone or Apple Watch and the charger doesn’t automatically detach. Nomad is claiming it can fix this problem, however, with its new weighted MagSafe charger mount.

Yes, the mount is essentially a hunk of stainless steel (clocking in at 1.5 pounds), but it’ll prevent your MagSafe magnet charger from sticking to your iPhone 12 when you pick it up. It has a slot at the top that you’ll place your MagSafe charger in, threading the cable through the back, then you’ll pop your charger into the slim-fit slot that’ll hold it securely in place. The slot is lined with a painted satin finish and microsuction tape that won’t damage the charger and will allow for it to be removed when you need it.

The mount has a slim, modern design with a painted satin finish that’ll blend in anywhere you put it, whether it’s on your nightstand, your work or home office desk, or the side table by your couch. The bottom of the mount has a non-slip grip that’ll keep it in place and prevent it from scratching up whatever surface you set it on.

You can grab the mount now on Nomad’s site for $49.95. It’s quite pricey given that it’s just a chunk of metal and does not include a MagSafe Charger, but the premium accessories brand promises that the convenience is worth it.

