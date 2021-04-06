X
Popular Searches

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Will Return in 2022 with a Visit from Q

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
Jean-Luc Picard standing in a grape farm.
Paramount

Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard had high and low points and left some people wondering Jean-Luc Picard is truly Jean-Luc Picard anymore. It’s a case metaphysics and questions best left to saints and philosophers. Or maybe, best left to Q, who will return in Season 2 in 2022.

Spoiler alert: if you haven’t watched all of Star Trek: Picard, you might want to leave at this point knowing that John de Lancie will reprise his role of Q in the next season of Picard when it premieres sometime in 2022. But if you’ve already watched, or you don’t mind spoilers, here’s what you need to know.

In the season finale of the show, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) died. And not in the “he died off the screen and maybe he actually survived” sense. Picard suffered from Irumodic Syndrome, a fatal neurological disease in the Star Trek universe. At the age of 94, he had no hope for a future, no possibility of a cure. In the last episode, he sacrificed himself to save the day, and the disease killed him.

Shortly after his death, Altan Inigo Soong (son of Data’s creator, Noonian Soong, all three played by Brent Spiner) transferred Picard’s consciousness and memories into a golem—an android that looked exactly like the original Picard. The body works like Picard’s organic body and will eventually age and die.

And that bodes the question, is this golem Picard truly Picard at all? It’s question derived from the Ship of Theseus. At its simplest, you can think of a broom. You replace the brush when it wears out. Later you replace the handle. Then you replace the brush again, followed by the handle. Do you still have the same broom? You’ve replaced every part, but functionally it’s the same.

You can ask similar questions with Star Trek‘s transporters, which disassemble a person at the molecular level and reassemble them elsewhere. But Picard is a more extreme case because his thoughts and memories are essentially a copy, and his body is another entity entirely.

But if your thoughts, experiences, and memory make you who you are, then Picard lives on in a new body. And if that’s enough, then this golem Picard is at best a pseudo clone. The show doesn’t fully arrive at an answer, beyond Picard feeling like he is still the original person.

And that’s where Q comes into play. During First Contact day (a pseudo-holiday wherein Vulcans first make contact with humans on April 5th, 2063), Paramount announced some Star Trek news, including a quick tease for Season 2 (seen above). It’s clear that Q is returning, and the teaser ends with the famous words “The Trial never ends,” a distinct callback to the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

In an all-day Twitch stream (also seen above), Patrick Stewart confirmed Q’s return would delve into the Season 1 Picard finale’s consequences. Production is already underway, but it’s still too far out to promise a start date. But we now know that Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard will debut on Paramount+, the replacement for CBS All Access. Considering Season 1 debuted on CBS All Access, that’s no surprise, but good to know nonetheless.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support for Specific USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows and Mac Systems (1x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort++ Outputs, 5x USB Ports, 60W USB PD)
627 people were interested in this!

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
605 people were interested in this!

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black
452 people were interested in this!

Lifewit 72L Freestanding Laundry Hamper Collapsible Large Clothes Basket with Easy Carry Extended Handles for Clothes Toys, Grey
406 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - True Black
367 people were interested in this!

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock - 87W Charging, 7X USB 3.1 Ports, USB-C Gen 2, DisplayPort, UHS-II SD Card Slot, Gigabit Ethernet for Mac & PC, Thunderbolt 4 Compatible (0.7m/2.3ft Cable)
346 people were interested in this!

MacBook Pro Docking Station, 4K Triple Display Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station Compatible for MacBook Pro/Air Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Docker USB C Dongle (2HDMI PD3.0 SD TF Reader RJ45 2USB)
291 people were interested in this!

Holikme 5 Pack Bottle Brush Cleaning Set?Long Handle Bottle Cleaner for Washing Narrow Neck Beer Bottles, Wine Decanter, Narrow cup?Pipes, Hydro Flask Tumbler, Sinks, Cup Cover?White
255 people were interested in this!

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter – 9-in-1 Portable USB Hub – Compatible with 2020/2019 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020 iPad Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro
195 people were interested in this!

Razer Core X Aluminum External GPU Enclosure (eGPU): Compatible with Windows & MacOS Thunderbolt 3 Laptops, NVIDIA /AMD PCIe Support, 650W PSU, Mercury White
179 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular