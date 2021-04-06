Save $50 on the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad During Best Buy’s Sale

Apple’s 8th generation 10.2-inch 128GB iPad is on sale for $380 at Best Buy. This is the best deal we’ve seen on Apple’s latest iPad in 2021, and a fantastic opportunity to upgrade from an older model. Best Buy is also selling open-box versions of this iPad for around $340, so grab one while you can.

The new 10.2-inch iPad sports a powerful A12 Bionic chip that’s capable of running even the most demanding apps. It works with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Smart Keyboard, and runs iPadOS 14 for mouse and trackpad support.

If you want to save even more on the iPad, you could opt for the 32GB model, which is currently on sale for $300. That said, 32GB of storage isn’t ideal for downloading games, large apps, movies, or music. Unless you plan to use your iPad for streaming and only streaming, you should probably get the 128GB model while it’s still on sale.

Best Buy has several products on sale today, including the Apple AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and Beats Solo headphones. You can also save up to 50% on many outlet items, though there aren’t many outlet Apple products to pick from.



iPad 10.2-inch 128GB Grab the 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB of storage for just $380 during Best Buy’s sale. You could also grab the 32GB model for $300, but keep in mind that the iPadOS will take up over 6GB of that storage space.