Alienware Launches Its First AMD-Powered Laptop in 14 Years

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
The back of an Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 with red highlights.
Dell

In the world of gaming, the debate over AMD versus Intel processors rages on. But for the last 14 years, if you wanted an Alienware laptop you had once choice—Intel. That streak is coming to an end on April 20th, with Alienware’s new m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming notebook

It’s an Alienware notebook, so you can can expect ostentatious stylings and specs. Dell’s gaming division promises “cutting edge” technology, and that starts with the display. The laptop has a 15-inch display with your choice of  FHD 360Hz, QHD 240hz, or FHD 165Hz display panels. The first two are displays are  NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology enabled. Alienware also touts a design feature dubbed “Dark Core” which “darkens the interior shade of the notebook to minimize distractions.”

It’s also the first 15-inch Alienware laptop with 3200Mhz DDR4 memory, but as an added bonus the RAM is user-upgradeable. You’ll get Wi-Fi 6, an HDMI 2.1, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. That should be more than enough to connect all the peripherals and monitors you might want.

The return to AMD is the big move here, and you’ll get your choice of AMD 5000 Ryzen 5000 series
processors, including Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors. And Alienware plans to offer an optional mechanical keyboard codeveloped by Cherry.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop will launch on April 20th with a starting price of $1793.98.

