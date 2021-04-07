X
Dell’s New Gaming Lineup Includes a Laptop and 4 Monitors

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
Four Dell G15 laptops in various colors.
Dell

Alongside a new Alienware laptop, Dell launched a new G15 gaming laptop. This one comes in both AMD Ryzen and 10th Gen Intel editions and a reasonable starting price of $799. If you want a monitor to go with your gaming laptop, Dell has that covered, too, with four new options.

Whether you go Intel or AMD, the G15 laptop houses many of the same specs. You’ll get a 15-inch screen with your choice of 120Hz, 165Hz, and 300Hz refresh rate display panel with 1080p resolution. And you can add on an optional WASD 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard to support late-night gaming sessions.

Depending on your desires, you can choose between GeForce GTX 1650 and RTX 3060 Series graphics cards, and the laptop uses Alienware-inspired thermals to keep heat levels low. Dell even threw in a low VOC waterborne paint to help things along.

A Dell G15 Laptop seen from front and back.
Dell

You’ll get plenty of connections thanks to its HDMI 2.0 port, two SuperSpeed USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports, including one with PowerShare, one SuperSpeed USB 3.2 port, a dual Headphone/Mic jack, and ethernet ports. If you step up to the RTX 3060 card, you’ll also get a Thunderbolt 4/USB-C with Display Port Alt-Mode.

The G15 comes with at least 256 GBs of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and you can step up to 2 TBs of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. You can get as little as 8 GBs of 2933 MHz, DDR4 RAM, or step up to 32 GBs of RAM.

The starting price for the G16 is $799. The Intel variant will release April 13th, and the AMD version will release on May 4th.

But a gaming laptop looks even better with gaming monitors, and Dell has four new options to consider.

Four gaming monitors, three curved and one flat.
Dell

The 1080p Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2522HG) sports a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response on a FAST IPS panel. It’s compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync and is the only monitor of the bunch that isn’t curved. It has a built-in downlight for ambient illumination in late-night gaming sessions. The monitor will arrive in the United States on May 27th, and Dell will announce pricing closer to launch.

Stepping up from there are the Dell 27 and 32 Curved Gaming Monitors (S2722DGM and S3222DGM). You’ll get a 1440p VA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 2ms response times. These monitors support AMD FreeSync, come with a fully adjustable stand, and the same downlight as the 25-inch monitor. The two monitors arrive in the United States on 22nd; pricing will be announced later.

Finally, the Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3422DWG) is the behemoth of the bunch. A big display needs a large resolution, and this one hits the bar at 3440×1440 in 21:9 format. The monitor runs smoothly thanks to a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync, VESA, DisplayHDR 400, and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. The monitor will arrive in the United States on May 27th, with pricing announced closer to launch.

