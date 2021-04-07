X
Microsoft’s Upcoming Surface Laptop 4 Revealed in Support Pages

Josh Hendrickson
A Surface Laptop 3 seen from the back.
It’s been well over a year since Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 3, and it’s due for a refresh. That might be soon, going off of support pages the company recently published. It looks like the Surface Laptop 4 will come in both Intel and AMD flavors, and it might launch next week.

Frequent Microsoft leaker and Twitter user WalkingCat spotted the two support pages, one for an AMD variant and an Intel version. While we were able to view the pages, Microsoft has since pulled them. That doesn’t give us a lot to go on, but WinFuture says the Surface Laptop 4 will likely use AMD 4000 mobile series, including the Ryzen 5 4680U and the Ryzen 7 4980U processors. Unfortunately, that’s not the latest and greatest, but it is an improvement from Surface Laptop 3’s aging AMD 3000 mobile series processors.

WinFuture speculates the Intel versions of the Surface Laptop 4 will use 11th-gen chips, possibly including the Core 15-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7 processor. We’ll likely see both a 13-inch and 15-inch model, just like the Surface Laptop 3. And following that trend, we’d expect to see support for RAM options up to 32 GBs, and storage up to 2 TBs.

But we won’t know for sure until Microsoft officially announces the Surface Laptop 4. A familiar-looking laptop seems likely, but the company could surprise us with a new design. WalkingCat suggested a Surface event may happen next week, but Microsoft hasn’t announced one—yet. If and when it does, we’ll let you know.

via The Verge

Recently Popular