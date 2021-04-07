X
Popular Searches

Will.i.am’s Xupermask Smart Mask Takes Inspiration from Sneakers and Smartphones

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
No, the Xupermask doesn’t come with Will.i.am’s signature shades. Honeywell

You just can’t keep Will.i.am away from technology. The musician, also known for his role as “Director of Creative Innovation” at Intel, has managed to find his way back in headlines thanks to the Xupermask, a “smart” face mask designed in collaboration with Honeywell and Black Panther costume designer Jose Fernandez.

In Honeywell’s words, the Xupermask is a “one-of-a-kind innovative smart mask for the mid- and post-pandemic world.” It combines Honeywell HEPA filtration with comfortable sneaker-like mesh fabric, futuristic design, and wireless ANC earbuds, because why not? It also features 3-speed fans and LED lighting, in case the earbuds weren’t enough.

In an interview with The New York Times, Will.i.am compares the pandemic with a movie, and states that “we are wearing masks from yesterday’s movie.” So, quite naturally, he “wanted to make a mask to fit the era that we’re in.” He’s correct, mask design is still a bit primitive and makes things like early language development difficult for children. But Xupermask seems more directed toward fashion than functionality, lacking features like the clear mouth guard or voice amplification system seen in Razer’s Project Hazel mask.

Photos of the Xupermask in white and black.
Honeywell

On the other hand, Xupermask shares one of the Project Hazel mask’s greatest shortcomings—a lack of regulatory certification. Both masks are “approved” for medical use under the temporary Emergency Use Authorization act, but unless they receive actual PPE certification, they technically do not quality as respiratory protective devices or medical equipment. Razer says that it is perusing regulatory approval during its manufacturing process, but Honeywell will start selling its Xupermask April 8th without going through the FDA first.

The Xupermask is available in black or white with two sizing options. It costs $300 and comes with a carrying case, 3 month of HEPA filters, multiple sized ear tips, a USB-C charging cable, and an additional fabric mask. Inspired by streetwear brands, Honeywell is selling the Xupermask in small “drops,” with the first drop on April 8th.


Shop Now

Xupermask

Catch the first Xupermask drop on April 8th at Uncrate.

Source: Honeywell via The New York Times

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Lifewit 72L Freestanding Laundry Hamper Collapsible Large Clothes Basket with Easy Carry Extended Handles for Clothes Toys, Grey
455 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - True Black
403 people were interested in this!

Holikme 5 Pack Bottle Brush Cleaning Set?Long Handle Bottle Cleaner for Washing Narrow Neck Beer Bottles, Wine Decanter, Narrow Cup?Pipes, Hydro Flask Tumbler, Sinks, Cup Cover?White
388 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX73)- Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, High-Speed ax Router for Streaming, Long Range Coverage
317 people were interested in this!

Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support for Specific USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows and Mac Systems (1x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort++ Outputs, 5x USB Ports, 60W USB PD)
311 people were interested in this!

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
271 people were interested in this!

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black
204 people were interested in this!

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock - 87W Charging, 7X USB 3.1 Ports, USB-C Gen 2, DisplayPort, UHS-II SD Card Slot, Gigabit Ethernet for Mac & PC, Thunderbolt 4 Compatible (0.7m/2.3ft Cable)
153 people were interested in this!

JanSport Cool Student 15-inch Laptop Backpack, Grey Letterman Poly
149 people were interested in this!

Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm, Black, Works with Alexa
124 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular