Ring’s New Floodlight Cam Tracks Your Visitors with Radar

Last February, Ring introduced a new Video Doorbell 2 that uses Radar to see how close people are to your home. Now the company has a new $250 Floodlight Cam with the same capabilities. It’s a camera that records from higher up and shines a light on your property.
As its name suggests, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a more powerful version of the original Floodlight Cam. The original will stick around at a $199 price. And while both are wired units, the Floodlight Cam Pro picks up a few tricks.
It can now use radar sensors for 3D motion tracking. Like the Video Doorbell 2, that will give you a better idea of the path people used to walk around or on your property and how close they are to your home. It’s a motion-activated device with a 2,000-lumen LED floodlight around a camera. The camera support 1080p video, and the floodlight can act as a siren. It connects over Wi-Fi on either the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz spectrums.
You can pre-order the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro today, and it ships on May 6th, 2021.
If you’re more interested in a Video Doorbell, Ring has an updated Video Doorbell 4 to consider. It stands as an update to the Video Doorbell 3 and can now offer color motion video before a person ringing a doorbell. The Video Doorbell 3 only provided black and white video if it noticed a person before they rang the doorbell. The new doorbell records in 1080p, offers quick replies, and can connect to Wi-Fi over 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz spectrums.
You can pre-order the Video Doorbell 4 today for $199.99 and it will ship on April 28th.
