Ring’s New Floodlight Cam Tracks Your Visitors with Radar

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A black Ring Floodlight Camera above a garage
Ring

Last February, Ring introduced a new Video Doorbell 2 that uses Radar to see how close people are to your home. Now the company has a new $250 Floodlight Cam with the same capabilities. It’s a camera that records from higher up and shines a light on your property.

As its name suggests, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a more powerful version of the original Floodlight Cam. The original will stick around at a $199 price. And while both are wired units, the Floodlight Cam Pro picks up a few tricks.

It can now use radar sensors for 3D motion tracking. Like the Video Doorbell 2, that will give you a better idea of the path people used to walk around or on your property and how close they are to your home. It’s a motion-activated device with a 2,000-lumen LED floodlight around a camera. The camera support 1080p video, and the floodlight can act as a siren. It connects over Wi-Fi on either the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz spectrums.

You can pre-order the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro today, and it ships on May 6th, 2021.

A motion sensing floodlight camera

Introducing Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro with Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection (2021 release), White

Thanks to radar sensors, the latest Ring Floodlight Camera can tell how close to your home a person might be.

   Shop Now   

$249.99
More offers

A Ring Video Doorbell 4 next to a door.
Ring

If you’re more interested in a Video Doorbell, Ring has an updated Video Doorbell 4 to consider. It stands as an update to the Video Doorbell 3 and can now offer color motion video before a person ringing a doorbell. The Video Doorbell 3 only provided black and white video if it noticed a person before they rang the doorbell. The new doorbell records in 1080p, offers quick replies, and can connect to Wi-Fi over 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz spectrums.

You can pre-order the Video Doorbell 4 today for $199.99 and it will ship on April 28th.

An upgraded video doorbell

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 4 – improved 4-second color video previews plus easy installation, and enhanced wifi – 2021 release

While it looks just like the Video Doorbell 3, the Video Doorbell 4 steps up to color pre-motion videos and adds Quick Replies.

   Shop Now   

$199.99
More offers

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
