The New LEGO x Adidas Sneakers Are a Blank Canvas for Your Creativity

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
New LEGO x Adidas Sneaker
Adidas

LEGO and Adidas are at it again in yet another sneaker collaboration. In September, the two came together and released the ZX 8000, which were an homage to classic LEGO. Now, with the new Adidas UltraBOOST DNA x LEGO Plates Shoes, you’ll actually be able to build LEGO on them.

The sneakers offer build plates on each stripe in the Adidas logo, and above the toe area. This affords you the ability to customize your shoes and add some color to their simple Cloud White design. The interior of the shoe has a bright yellow textile lining that features a comfy Boost midsole patterned to look like the top of a LEGO brick, but don’t worry—it won’t hurt when you step on it.

Side and top view of new LEGO x Adidas sneaker
Adidas

The running shoes are constructed with Primeblue, which is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic—and yet another collaboration with Adidas. 50% of the upper part of the shoe is textile, and 75% of that textile is Primeblue yarn.

The shoes (product code FY7690) will officially become available to order on April 8 for $200 on Adidas’ site, and are another fun addition to a long list of collaborations that both LEGO and Adidas have embarked on recently.

via The Brick Fan

Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Recently Popular