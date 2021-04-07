Google I/O 2021 Will Live in a Free and Virtual World, May 18th-20th

Last year, Google went from releasing puzzles to guess the date of its next developer conference to canceling the in-person event before finally canceling the whole thing altogether. The good news is, Google I/0 2021 will live on, albeit in virtual form. The better news, it’s free this year.

Of course, it’s not Google without a fun puzzle to announce the date, so if you head to Google’s I/O site, you’ll get a riddle to solve. You could go through the effort to solve the riddle, learn how to use punch cards, and jump through the hoops. Or you could let someone else do the hard work for you.

The fine folks at 9to5Google already solved the puzzle and determined this year’s I/O will be held on May 18th, 19th, and 20th. It won’t be an in-person event, for better or worse. But as it goes virtual, there is one definite benefit—for the first time, the developer conference is free.

You can bypass the puzzle right now and go straight to registration. This year promisesQ&A during Sessions, Workshops, Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, and more. We’ll, of course, be watching for any interesting Android news and will get you all the details as they’re announced.