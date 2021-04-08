X
Popular Searches

LG Promises Three Years of OS Updates for “Premium” Phones

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read

On April 5th, LG confirmed its plans to exit the smartphone business by July 31st. But in a surprise twist, the company now promises three years of Android OS updates for “premium” phones released 2019 and later, plus two years of updates for select budget handsets released in 2020.

LG’s press release is a bit vague and doesn’t include a concrete timeline for its devices. But the company confirms that G-series, V-series, Velvet, and Wing devices released 2019 and later fall under its “premium” label. These devices will receive three years of OS updates from their release date—meaning that 2020 handsets like the LG Wing and Velvet, which launched with Android 10, will complete their lifecycle running Android 13 (assuming that Google maintains its yearly update schedule).

As for budget handsets, LG confirms that “certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.” In other words, phones like the LG K62 and the LG Stylo 6 will end their lifecycle running Android 12. At the time of writing, LG hasn’t confirmed if other 2020 budget handsets like the LG Xpression Plus 3 will receive long-term update support.

While we’re sad to see LG leave the phone business, it seems that this was the best possible outcome for people who actually own an LG handset. LG has never been great at updating its phones, and devices covered under this guarantee probably wouldn’t make it through three years of updates if LG had decided to stay in the game.

Anyway, don’t expect these updates to come in a timely manner. LG’s 2020 devices are still running Android 10 and aren’t scheduled to get their Android 11 update until the end of this year. There’s also the possibility that LG will fail to meet its promise, which is something to keep in mind if you’re thinking of buying a discounted LG phone.

Source: LG

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Lifewit 72L Freestanding Laundry Hamper Collapsible Large Clothes Basket with Easy Carry Extended Handles for Clothes Toys, Grey
461 people were interested in this!

Holikme 5 Pack Bottle Brush Cleaning Set?Long Handle Bottle Cleaner for Washing Narrow Neck Beer Bottles, Wine Decanter, Narrow Cup?Pipes, Hydro Flask Tumbler, Sinks, Cup Cover?White
398 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - True Black
394 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX73)- Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, High-Speed ax Router for Streaming, Long Range Coverage
354 people were interested in this!

JanSport Cool Student 15-inch Laptop Backpack, Grey Letterman Poly
258 people were interested in this!

Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm, Black, Works with Alexa
174 people were interested in this!

Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station with Charging Support for Specific USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Windows and Mac Systems (1x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort++ Outputs, 5x USB Ports, 60W USB PD)
111 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
95 people were interested in this!

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones
91 people were interested in this!

USB C Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor, 9-in-1 USB C Dock Dual HDMI Adapter for Dell,HP,USB-C Devices(Thunderbolt 3) with 2 HDMI,VGA,PD 3.0,USB 2.0,USB3.0,Micro SD/SDXC,3.5mm Audio
82 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular