Alexa Arrives on Jabra Elite 85t in Latest Firmware Update

A new firmware update has added Alexa support to the excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, allowing you to control your smart home, ask for directions, and control Spotify with your favorite voice assistant. Before this update, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds only offered Google Assistant and Siri support.

To update your Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, download the latest version of the Jabra Sound+ app (iOS/Android) and connect your earbuds to your phone. The Sound+ app will then give you the option to choose your default voice assistant and put you through the Alexa setup process.

Controlling Alexa from your Jabra Elite 85t headphones is easy. Just triple-press the right or left earbud and bark out a command for your loyal voice assistant. Alexa on Jabra Elite 85t earbuds supports most commands, allowing you to set up routines, get information on directions and whether, call people from your contacts list, and more.

In our review, we found that the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds outperform similarly-priced options, with killer sound quality, ANC, and a comfortable design. We rated the headphones 9/10 and strongly suggest them to anyone who needs a high quality pair of earbuds. Now with Alexa support and a swath of newly-launched color options, it’s hard to imagine anyone finding a problem with the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds.