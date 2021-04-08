Best Buy Debuts Its Version of Prime, With Free Shipping and 24/7 Tech Support

X
Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Best Buy logo with the word "Beta" over it.
Best Buy

Best Buy is debuting a new paid membership program with exclusive perks, including unlimited Geek Squad support, free delivery, and a 60-day return window. The service, called Best Buy Beta, costs $200 a year ($180 with a Best Buy credit card) and is an interesting alternative to Amazon Prime and Walmart+.

Along with 24/7 tech support, free shipping, and an extended return window, Best Buy Beta members can enjoy 2-year warranties on select items (including Apple products), exclusive pricing, a 10% discount on subscriptions ordered through Best Buy, and free installation for some products and appliances. Coupled with a Best Buy credit card and My Best Buy points, the new Best Buy Beta program could save you a ton of money if you regularly call for tech support, buy a ton of high-ticket items, or plan to replace all of your appliances.

An image showing some of the Best Buy Beta perks.
Best Buy

Best Buy is piloting its new Beta membership at select stores in Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma. If you live in those states, there’s a decent chance you can try Best Buy Beta today. People in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tennessee may have the chance to try Best Buy Beta later this month, but again, it depends on which city you live in.

Technically speaking, the Best Buy Beta program isn’t all that different from Best Buy’s $200 Total Tech Support plan. Best Buy Beta could eventually replace Total Tech Support, which appears to be unavailable in areas piloting the Best Buy Beta plan.

While Best Buy Beta may appeal to tech nerds Geek Squad addicts, the program costs nearly $100 more than Amazon Prime or Walmart+. Also, while Best Buy Beta could save you money on high-ticket items, appliance installation, and late night calls for tech support, it won’t help you save on things like grocery delivery. Until it’s available in more areas, it’s hard to tell who Best Buy Beta will benefit.


