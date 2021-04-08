Samsung’s SmartTag+ Officially Announced, but No U.S. Availability Yet

Nearly a week after appearing on B&H’s website for pre-order, Samsung has now officially announced the first global availability dates for its new Galaxy SmartTag tracker: April 16. No official date has been announced for the U.S., though, but Samsung said it’ll come sometime in the next few weeks.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ is Samsung’s updated premium version of its original Galaxy SmartTag. The new tracker uses Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to track lost items. Anyone with a UWB-equipped smartphone, like the Galaxy S21+, can also use the companion AR finder app (SmartThings, available on both iOS and Android), which then offers simple visual guidance toward your lost item.

“UWB is a true game changer, making it possible to lock onto the position of an object with much greater precision,” said KJ Kim, Execute VP and Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “That’s why we’re continuing to expand UWB throughout the Galaxy ecosystem, finding new ways to leverage this technology to help make people’s everyday lives easier and more convenient.”

The trackers are built on SmartThings Find’s incredible offline detection capabilities, but still allow users to find them on a map no matter how far away they may be. Between BLE connectivity and Galaxy device network, SmartThings Find users can opt in and enable their Galaxy smartphones or tablets to help others find their own lost devices and tag trackers. Samsung also encrypts this data, so only the owner of the device or trackers will have access to their location.

A SmartTag+ can also be used for other helpful purposes. For example, you can use them to remotely turn off devices, like lamps, through the SmartThings app. With their small size, however, they’re best used on your everyday devices, like your wallet, backpack, purse, or keychain. To get one or two for yourself, keep an eye out starting on April 16 as the trackers progressively roll out worldwide.