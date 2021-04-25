The 7 Best Docks for Your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

If you own an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods and you charge them all separately, you’re making more work for yourself. Instead, you can conveniently unload all your devices onto a single charging dock and never worry about anything not being charged.

What to Look for in a Charging Dock

There are a ton of options out there when it comes to devices that can charge all three of your most used Apple devices. But how do you decide which one’s right for you? Here’s what you should pay attention to when choosing a charging dock:

Wireless Charging: Decide whether or not you want a charging station that charges your devices wirelessly or with cables. Wireless charging is more attractive and convenient, but you might not always get a sustainable or strong charging connection unless you spring for a premium charging dock. Alternatively, cable charging is a direct connection between the charger and your device, but you’ll have to deal with cable management.

Charging Power: Think about whether you want your charging station to be able to accommodate fast charging at 10W. Most of the options on this list support fast charging as long as the device you're using supports it as well.

Compatibility: You'll want to make sure your device is compatible with whatever charging station you want before purchasing it. And if you have a Series 12 iPhone that's compatible with MagSafe charging, make sure you choose a charging dock that allows you to utilize that MagSafe charging, like the OLEBR charging stand.

Size: Consider whether you'll solely be using the charging station at home or whether you want to take it with you on the go. If you travel a lot, you might consider getting a more portable option that folds down into a smaller size and fits into travel bags.

Style: Although style is maybe not the most important thing to consider when purchasing a charging dock for your devices, it is something that's probably going to sit on your nightstand or somewhere else where you'll see it all the time. So, you might as well make sure the one you're buying fits your color scheme or decor style you have going on in your room.

Best Overall: Powlaken Wireless Charging Station

This charging station from Powlaken is going to suit the needs of most people. You’ll be able to charge all of your devices wirelessly at the same time, including the Apple Pencil. It’s adjustable, foldable, and looks pretty sleek. There are built-in safeguards against overcharging and overheating, much like some of the other options on this list. Overall, it’s a fantastic wireless charging station that’s affordable and a great pick.

Also, the adapter you need to get things set up is included. This charging station is compatible with the iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus and other Qi-enabled smartphones; iWatch 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1; AirPods 1 and 2; and the Apple Pencil.

Best Budget: HoRiMe Aluminum Charging Station

This dock from HoRiMe is one of the most affordable charging stations for the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods. There’s nothing too fancy about it, but it has the ability to charge all of your devices at once. It’s made of aviation aluminum, so it’s super solid and it has a non-slip, non-scratch design.

And although there’s no wireless charging, there is a cable hole for you to keep your cables looking neat. There are three small grooves in the cable hole that hold your cables in place so you never have to go searching for the right cable for each device. Everything will stay untangled and ready to use when you need it.

It’s compatible with the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, 8 Plus, 8, 7Plus, 7, 6S Plus, 6S, SE, and 5S; the iPad Pro 10.5, iPad Pro 9.7, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, and iPad mini 4, 3, 2, and 1; AirPods; and iWatch Series 4, 3, 2, and 1. There’s a newer version that’s a little more expensive that’ll work with newer phone editions like the iPhone 11 and 12.

Best Premium: Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad

This wireless charging pad from Satechi is worth the investment because of how easy it is to use the wireless charging features. Other wireless charging pads have issues with getting your device in just the right place, but this charging pad seems to have no issues in this area. Simply put your phone on the charging area and it just starts charging effortlessly without having to finagle your phone first. Check out our full review of the Satechi charging pad to hear all the praise we have for it.

It has nifty LED lights on the pad that light up when something is charging so you know if devices are actually charging. And you’ll be happy to know it also protects your device from getting overheated and overcharging.

Although it’s not compatible with MagSafe charging, it is compatible with the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8, and 8 Plus; iWatch SE, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1; Air Pods 1, 2, and Pro; and any other Qi-enabled smartphones.

Best for iPhone 12/12 Pro: OLEBR 3 in 1 Stand with MagSafe

If you’re looking for a charging station that will support your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone Series 12 with MagSafe Charging, check out this one from OLEBR.

The MagSafe Charger is not included so if you want to use MagSafe charging with this charging station, you’ll have to buy it separately. Also, the MagSafe stand will work with all Qi-enabled phones, not just the iPhone Series 12. If you don’t have the MagSafe Charger, you can just set up this stand with your regular charging cables.

It’s compatible with the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, X Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6, 6S Plus, SE, 5S, 5C, and 5; the iWatch SE, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1; and the AirPods 1, 2, and Pro.

Best for Charging Even More Devices: Seenda Wireless Charging Station

This wireless charging station from Seenda is great if you have a lot of devices you might want to charge at the same time. It has a built-in QC standard AC adapter at 9V/2.7A with 3 USB-A ports, saving you an additional adapter purchase. Each of those USB ports puts out 5V/2.4A at maximum.

It also boasts universal compatibility and supports 10W fast charging if your device supports it. The Seenda charging station also has a smart chip that can help protect your devices from getting too hot or overcharging.

One of the best things about this charging station is that it comes with all the cables and the adapter you’ll need. It even comes with a Lightning cable for your AirPods, too.

Best for Travel: CEREECOO Portable Charging Station

If you travel a lot, this charging station from CEREECOO is the one for you. It’s a super thin and compact charging station that’s foldable. So, you can stick it in a backpack and it’ll barely take up any room.

This charging station comes with a USB Type-C cable, but it doesn’t include the power adapter so you’ll need to have the adapter that you would regularly use for your phone. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, X Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6, 6S Plus, SE, 5S, 5C, and 5; iWatch Series 6, 5, and 4; and AirPods 1, 2, and Pro.

A Unique Option: Seneo Detachable Wireless Charger

This charging dock from Seneo has QI wireless tech as well as an intelligent chip to help control temperatures and prevent overcharging. What’s cool about this dock is that the portion that charges your phone and the portion that charges your Apple Watch and AirPods are attached magnetically, so you can easily separate them. That way, if you only need to charge your phone, you can just take that portion with you and not have to worry about the other half of the dock.

It’s compatible with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS Max, XS, XR, X 8 Plus, and 8 and can charge up to 7.5W if you have the QC 3.0 adapter (not included); the iWatch 5, 4, 3, and 2; and the AirPods Pro and 2 with a wired charge. There’s a Lightning to USB cable for your AirPods that comes preinstalled with this dock.