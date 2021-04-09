Future Sony Movies Will Stream Exclusively on Netflix

A new five-year deal gives Netflix exclusive streaming rights to Sony’s upcoming theatrical releases. Beginning in 2022, the deal states that all Sony theatrical films, including movies in the Spider-Man and Jumanji franchise, will land on Netflix after they finish their run at the box office.

The new deal builds on a 2016 agreement between Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, which gave Netflix the exclusive streaming rights to movies like Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse after their theatrical release. It also replaces Sony’s long-running partnership with Starz, which has been the destination for Sony pictures since 2006.

Starting in 2022, Netflix will be the first US streaming home for Sony Pictures films following their theatrical releases. Get ready for UNCHARTED, MORBIUS, BULLET TRAIN & WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, plus future sequels to VENOM, JUMANJI, BAD BOYS & SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 8, 2021

According to Sony and Netflix’s joint press release, titles like Uncharted, Bullet Train, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2, a sequel to Venom, and a sequel to Bad Boys will be among the first Sony theatrical films to find a home at Netflix. The deal also gives Netflix the first call at new Sony direct-to-streaming titles, though Sony can debut these titles on other platforms if Netflix doesn’t want to finance their development.

Sony owns decades of classic movies and could easily develop its own version of Disney+ or HBO Max. Instead, the company is partnering with Netflix, which is a breath of fresh air and a major money-saver for us movie fans. Enjoy these five years while they last, because there’s no telling what Sony will do once its deal with Netflix ends.