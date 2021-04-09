X
[Update: Nope!] Google’s Pixel 5a Phone May Be Canceled

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

 

A Pixel 4a 5G against a door
Justin Duino

With thePixel 5 out, it’s hard not to think about a Pixel 5a. After all, Google’s previous Pixel 4a might be the perfect phone at a budget price, and a new version should be better. But according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser, Google may have canceled the Pixel 5a. But honestly, that’s no so bad.

Update: in an official statement to Android Authority, Google says the Pixel 5a is NOT canceled.

The original report is left intact below.

According to Prosser, Google decided to cancel the Pixel 5a due to the global chip shortage the tech sector is currently experiencing. Development of the 5a seemed far along, as leaks showing the device’s look hit the internet months ago. But those leaks also suggested the 5a didn’t differ in design from the Pixel 4a 5G all that much.

And that’s not a surprise. The Pixel 4a and the 4a 5G phones are already excellent. While we questioned the need to push for 5G instead of other improvements in the follow-up, the 5G rollout marches on, and 5G radios are more useful every day.

As it stands, the two phones are hard to beat even still at their current prices. The latter offers 128 GBs of storage, Google’s excellent camera software (and other exclusive customizations), a rear fingerprint sensor, and an honest-to-goodness headphone jack for $500. Updated chips would be nice, but they just don’t exist.

Of course, Prosser’s information could be wrong. It wouldn’t be the first time. Or Google could change its mind if it manages to overcome the chip shortage somehow. Nothing’s set in stone until Google says so. And even then, the company could change its mind. But for now, if you had your heart set up on a Pixel 5a, maybe don’t get your hopes up.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

