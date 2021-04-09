X
Google Is Testing Automatic Call Recording for Unknown Phone Numbers

Andrew Heinzman
Earlier this year, Google added call recording and transcription features to the Google Phone app in select regions. And now, the company is testing an “Always Record” feature that allows users to automatically record conversations with unknown callers or specific phone numbers.

First relayed to XDA Developers by a tipster, the “Always Record” setting is rolling out to select users with access to Google Phone’s call recording feature. Local and federal laws on recording conversations vary by region, and several U.S. states require all parties on a call to consent before recording, which is why the feature’s availability varies by region. Unfortunately, Google hasn’t clarified which regions support call recording, and most devices that support it are from Nokia or Xiaomi.

To check if call recording is available on your device, open the Google Phone app settings and look for the “Call Recording” tab. Enable the feature to set up call recordings. If the new automatic recording feature is available on your device, you should see an “Always Record” section in your “Call Recording” settings.

When you first enable call recording, a pop-up tells you that “many jurisdictions require the consent of both parties for such recording,” and that “it’s up to you to follow laws about recording conversations.” Sounds like good advice, although you’re mostly going to end up with recordings of robocallers, and I doubt that they care about being recorded.

