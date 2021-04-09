X
Popular Searches

Want a $30 Wyze Watch Today? Head to Micro Center

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read

The Wyze smartwatch.

If you’ve always wanted a smartwatch but unwilling to pay a lot for one, the Wyze Watch should look tempting thanks to its sub $40 price. But getting ahold of one is difficult at best. Or was anyway, as Micro Center will sell you one today. You can pick it up in-store or pay for shipping.

The Wyze Watch offers a whole lot of features for not a lot of money. For less than $40, you get SP02 tracking, activity tracking, sleep tracking, email previews, text messaging, nine-day battery life, and an all-aluminum casing. It has a touchscreen, naturally, and pairs to your phone through the Wyze app. It even carries an IP68 rating—Wyze promises you can submerge the smartwatch in two meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Ordering from Micro Center comes with just two downsides: You’ll spend more and have few options. You’d pay $19.99 plus shipping at the Wyze site and choose between 44 mm and 47 mm sizes. But the Wyze Watch is out of stock at the company’s site, and the only option is to sign up for a notification when the company has more smartwatches for sale.

Head to Micro Center, and you’ll find a higher $29.99 price and just one size option—47 mm. It’s unclear how much Wyze will charge you for shipping. But those prices are probably close. That’s assuming you have a Micro Center nearby and can pick up the watch yourself. If you don’t, you’ll have to pay for shipping, raising the price even more. Even still, depending on your shipping choices, you’ll spend less than $40 and get the Wyze Watch sooner than later. If you’re the impatient type, sometimes getting something now costs a little more.

You can order the Wyze Watch right now from Micro Center. If a pop-up appears asking which store you want to pick up from, you can scroll to the bottom of the list and choose “shippable” items to have the watch shipped to you. Or pick the closest store to you if you prefer.

An affordable smart watch

Buy Now

Wyze Watch

The Wyze Watch offers nearly every feature you could want in a smartwatch for less than $40. You can buy it right now from Micro Center.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Devico Portable Utensils, Travel Camping Cutlery Set, 8-Piece including Knife Fork Spoon Chopsticks Cleaning Brush Straws Portable Case, Stainless Steel Flatware set (8-piece Purple)
644 people were interested in this!

Anker Power Strip with USB, 5 ft Extension Cord, PowerPort Cube USB with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, Overload Protection for iPhone XS/XR, Compact for Travel, Cruise Ship, and Office
354 people were interested in this!

JanSport Cool Student 15-inch Laptop Backpack, Grey Letterman Poly
269 people were interested in this!

Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm, Black, Works with Alexa
205 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX73)- Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, High-Speed ax Router for Streaming, Long Range Coverage
194 people were interested in this!

Holikme 5 Pack Bottle Brush Cleaning Set?Long Handle Bottle Cleaner for Washing Narrow Neck Beer Bottles, Wine Decanter, Narrow Cup?Pipes, Hydro Flask Tumbler, Sinks, Cup Cover?White
160 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
103 people were interested in this!

Lifewit 72L Freestanding Laundry Hamper Collapsible Large Clothes Basket with Easy Carry Extended Handles for Clothes Toys, Grey
62 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
60 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
60 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular