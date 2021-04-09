Want a $30 Wyze Watch Today? Head to Micro Center

If you’ve always wanted a smartwatch but unwilling to pay a lot for one, the Wyze Watch should look tempting thanks to its sub $40 price. But getting ahold of one is difficult at best. Or was anyway, as Micro Center will sell you one today. You can pick it up in-store or pay for shipping.

The Wyze Watch offers a whole lot of features for not a lot of money. For less than $40, you get SP02 tracking, activity tracking, sleep tracking, email previews, text messaging, nine-day battery life, and an all-aluminum casing. It has a touchscreen, naturally, and pairs to your phone through the Wyze app. It even carries an IP68 rating—Wyze promises you can submerge the smartwatch in two meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Ordering from Micro Center comes with just two downsides: You’ll spend more and have few options. You’d pay $19.99 plus shipping at the Wyze site and choose between 44 mm and 47 mm sizes. But the Wyze Watch is out of stock at the company’s site, and the only option is to sign up for a notification when the company has more smartwatches for sale.

Head to Micro Center, and you’ll find a higher $29.99 price and just one size option—47 mm. It’s unclear how much Wyze will charge you for shipping. But those prices are probably close. That’s assuming you have a Micro Center nearby and can pick up the watch yourself. If you don’t, you’ll have to pay for shipping, raising the price even more. Even still, depending on your shipping choices, you’ll spend less than $40 and get the Wyze Watch sooner than later. If you’re the impatient type, sometimes getting something now costs a little more.

You can order the Wyze Watch right now from Micro Center. If a pop-up appears asking which store you want to pick up from, you can scroll to the bottom of the list and choose “shippable” items to have the watch shipped to you. Or pick the closest store to you if you prefer.