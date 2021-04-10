Apple’s “Find My” Service Now Tracks VanMoof Electric Bikes

Hey Siri, can you help me find my … bike? Apple’s latest update to the “Find My” tracking service adds support for a variety of third-party devices, including VanMoof S3 and X3 electric bicycles. The news comes as Apple expands its Find My certification program for developers and, according to rumors, plans to release a Tile-like tracker called AirTags.

Anyone with a VanMoof S3 or X3 bike can link it to Apple’s tracking network through the Find My app. Riders can check where they left their bike from the Find My app, or leverage Apple’s network to track their bike if it’s lost or stolen.

Other new additions to the Find My service include Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Freedom earbuds and the Chipolo ONE Spot tracker, which is similar to a Tile tracker or Apple’s rumored AirTags. As of April 7th, third-party developers can receive Find My certification to add their devices to Apple’s network, and the company recently launched a Find My Certification Assistant app to help speed up the process.

Apple was expected to announce the rumored AirTags tracking device last year during the One More Thing event. But for whatever reason, the announcement never came. Extending Find My certification to third-party devices may eliminate the need for AirTags, which could explain the rumored device’s absence from recent events.

Still, some Apple experts believe that AirTags are coming, and that Apple is only delaying the product to avoid anticompetitive claims from Tile, which would be AirTags’ main competitor. Shortly after Tile’s anticompetitive accusations were published, Apple added Tile to the Find My network and began extending Find My certification to other companies.

Whatever the case, it seems that more devices will work with the Find My service. Tracking down a lost or stolen item could become a lot easier in the next few years, even if you use an Android phone.