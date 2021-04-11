X
Popular Searches

MLB.TV’s ‘Big Inning’ Shows You the Ten Minutes of Baseball That Matter

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The MLB Big Inning logo.
MLB

MLB.TV subscribers now have access to MLB Big Inning, a weeknight show featuring live look-ins, commentary, and highlights from all 30 teams. MLB Big Inning is baseball’s answer to NFL RedZone, and could help busy fans keep up with America’s greatest pastime.

Airing weeknights at 9:30 PM EST, MLB Big Inning is a streaming-only exclusive for MLB.TV subscribers. Its format is similar to NFL RedZone, a show that focuses on highlights instead of full games. Recent studies show that sports fans actually prefer watching highlights, so the format makes sense, especially if you like to keep up with multiple teams or players.

MLB.TV, a streaming service that lets you watch live or on-demand games from any team, seems like a good home for MLB Big Inning. Fans can use the highlights from Big Inning as a jumping-off point to find exciting games from teams that they might otherwise ignore.

MLB Big Inning made its debut Thursday, April 8th, and will run every weeknight this season. Sign up for MLB.TV now for $25 a month, or $130 a year, to access live and on-demand games, plus MLB Big Inning and a ton of documentaries.

Source: MLB via The Streamable

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Devico Portable Utensils, Travel Camping Cutlery Set, 8-Piece including Knife Fork Spoon Chopsticks Cleaning Brush Straws Portable Case, Stainless Steel Flatware set (8-piece Purple)
673 people were interested in this!

Anker Power Strip with USB, 5 ft Extension Cord, PowerPort Cube USB with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, Overload Protection for iPhone XS/XR, Compact for Travel, Cruise Ship, and Office
611 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop- 14" Full HD 4-Way NanoEdge Touchscreen, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DS384T Silver
204 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
96 people were interested in this!

Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm, Black, Works with Alexa
60 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
56 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
56 people were interested in this!

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. 80% More Storage! Hand-Pump for Travel! Double-Zip Seal and Triple Seal Turbo-Valve for Max Space Saving! (Jumbo 2 Pack)
53 people were interested in this!

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toys, Power Charge Bumblebee Action Figure - Spinning Core, Lights and Sounds - Toys for Kids 6 and Up, 10.5-inch
49 people were interested in this!

Vacwel Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags for Clothes, Quilts, Pillows, Space Saver Size 43x30” Extra Strong (Pack of 6)
47 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular