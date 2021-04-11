MLB.TV’s ‘Big Inning’ Shows You the Ten Minutes of Baseball That Matter

MLB.TV subscribers now have access to MLB Big Inning, a weeknight show featuring live look-ins, commentary, and highlights from all 30 teams. MLB Big Inning is baseball’s answer to NFL RedZone, and could help busy fans keep up with America’s greatest pastime.

Airing weeknights at 9:30 PM EST, MLB Big Inning is a streaming-only exclusive for MLB.TV subscribers. Its format is similar to NFL RedZone, a show that focuses on highlights instead of full games. Recent studies show that sports fans actually prefer watching highlights, so the format makes sense, especially if you like to keep up with multiple teams or players.

MLB.TV, a streaming service that lets you watch live or on-demand games from any team, seems like a good home for MLB Big Inning. Fans can use the highlights from Big Inning as a jumping-off point to find exciting games from teams that they might otherwise ignore.

MLB Big Inning made its debut Thursday, April 8th, and will run every weeknight this season. Sign up for MLB.TV now for $25 a month, or $130 a year, to access live and on-demand games, plus MLB Big Inning and a ton of documentaries.