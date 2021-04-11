X
Oh Snap: Marvel’s Avengers Campus Opens June 4th at Disney California Adventure

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A plaza at Avengers Campus.
Marvel

Visitors at Disney’s California Adventure will have the chance to walk with Marvel superheros when the Avengers Campus opens June 4th. The “campus” features rides, restaurants, popular locations from the iconic Marvel movies, and a virtual experience that lets you sling webs like Spider-Man.

Disneyland resort has been closed for the last year due to COVID-19, but plans to reopen to California residents April 30th. The Avengers Campus, located at Disney California Adventure (the park next to Disneyland park), offers a variety of experiences for people of all ages.

The biggest attraction is a virtual ride called “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure,” which grants attendees web-slinging powers while they ride in a “WEB Slinger Vehicle.” Interestingly, the Spider-Man ride has no height requirement, so even young kids can experience what it’s like to be a super hero.

Other attractions, like the “Pym Test Kitchen” and the “Avengers Headquarters” let guests know what it’s like to attend a superhero university, with food like shawarma and impromptu action scenes led by Captain America, Black Panther, and Black Widow.

Disneyland Resort is currently closed, but will reopen April 30th. People living outside of California cannot visit Disneyland (or Universal Hollywood) under current California Department of Health guidelines, which may change by the Avengers Campus opening on June 4th, depending on the status of California’s reopen and vaccination plan.

Source: Marvel

