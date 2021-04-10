X
Hasbro’s New $700 Optimus Prime Transforms All By Himself

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
An Optimus Prime toy in humanoid form.
Hasbro

The best part about owning a Transformers toy is … well, transforming them. But it’s also the worst part because it’s never a fun process. Hasbro’s latest toy will solve that problem for a lot of money. For “just” $700, you can get an Optimus Prime that transforms itself and takes voice commands.

Transformer toys come in one of two flavors: Either so simple as to barely resemble the source material, or so incredibly complicated you’ll chuck it in a bin. Take it from me, a father who fears anytime his son asks for help transforming Bumblebee.

An Optimus Prime toy in truck form.
Hasbro

But thanks to the power of robotics, this Optimus Prime “converts” for you. Hasbro partnered with Robosen Robotics (which already made Transformer-like toys) to build Optimus Prime. It has around 5,000 components, including 27 patented servo motors and 60 connected microchips to achieve the effect.

He’s voice-activated, too, and comes with several commands. When Prime is in truck mode, you can ask to roll out, and he’ll drive away. And he speaks, and you’ll be happy to know Peter Cullen (the true voice of Optimus Prime) provided the voice. If you don’t feel like using voice commands, you can control him with an app and even program some actions.

You’ll have to wait a while to get this complicated Optimus Prime if you’re willing to part with $700. You can preorder him now on the Hasbro Pulse site, and the estimated shipping date is August 2nd, 2021.

Transforms on its own

Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Collector's Edition

Never fumble with the transforming bit again. Ask this Optimus Prime to convert and he’ll do the work for you. He can even roll out when you’re ready for an adventure.

Preorder Now
Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

Recently Popular