These 4 Yoga Apps Will Help You Strike a Zen Pose

Yoga is the perfect blend of working out and meditation. It’s the perfect way to combat anxiety, assist with weight loss, and improve your flexibility. Plus, you can do yoga workouts from the comfort of your own home.

If you do yoga on a regular basis, you’ll be able to reap other benefits as well, like better posture, increased mental health and energy, and even improved blood circulation. And if nothing else, yoga is an easy way to connect with your body and carve out a few calming and relaxing moments in your busy day to do so.

What to Look for in a Yoga App

Yoga apps are generally pretty simple and straightforward. However, if you’ve never used one before, here are a few things to look for when choosing one:

Good Course Variety : Our favorite yoga apps offer a la carte lessons or classes, listed by difficulty and length, that can be played anytime you’re in the mood for a workout. Bonus points if they also offer an option for live classes, or at least regularly update their catalog with new courses on a fairly regular basis.

Our favorite yoga apps offer a la carte lessons or classes, listed by difficulty and length, that can be played anytime you’re in the mood for a workout. Bonus points if they also offer an option for live classes, or at least regularly update their catalog with new courses on a fairly regular basis. Quality Instructors : If the app you choose has classes, make sure it has teachers that are knowledgeable, experienced, and who explain the material clearly and calmly. Courses should flow at a comfortable rate and instructors should use level-appropriate poses backed with easy-to-understand instructions.

If the app you choose has classes, make sure it has teachers that are knowledgeable, experienced, and who explain the material clearly and calmly. Courses should flow at a comfortable rate and instructors should use level-appropriate poses backed with easy-to-understand instructions. Pose Library : The best yoga apps will have a list of yoga poses you can reference, complete with graphics or photos and information about them. Such a resource is nice to have, especially for beginners who are still getting the hang of things and want to double-check a pose or two.

The best yoga apps will have a list of yoga poses you can reference, complete with graphics or photos and information about them. Such a resource is nice to have, especially for beginners who are still getting the hang of things and want to double-check a pose or two. Progress Tracking : For some people, just the act of doing a yoga flow is enough. Others, however, prefer to track their statistics for each workout as a way to track their progress and other metrics, like workout frequency, workout duration, calories burned, and even weight tracking.

For some people, just the act of doing a yoga flow is enough. Others, however, prefer to track their statistics for each workout as a way to track their progress and other metrics, like workout frequency, workout duration, calories burned, and even weight tracking. Affordable Pricing: While these apps are free to download and even offer up some free content, they all offer memberships and pro plans that you’ll probably need to drop a few bucks on to unlock their full functionality. What features are kept behind a paywall vary by app, but it’s usually stuff like custom workout plans, downloadable videos, live coaching, and so on. Some yoga apps may only ask for a one-time purchase around $3-$10 to unlock everything, while others will have a recurring membership subscription that ranges anywhere from $10-$25 per month.

What Gear Do You Need for Yoga?

Again, one of the things that makes yoga so accessible is how fuss-free it is. All you really need to do yoga is an open space in your home, some free time in your schedule, and a good yoga mat made of grippy, sweat-wicking material. However, if you’re looking to pick up a few more accessories, there are plenty of options out there like yoga blocks, yoga straps, bolsters, an aromatherapy oil diffuser, yoga towels, and a good playlist. Ultimately, it just depends on what kind of a space you’re looking to create.

What Should You Wear for a Yoga Workout?

As with any sport or activity, it helps to wear the appropriate gear. For yoga, you’ll want to wear clothing that’s soft and comfortable yet still form-fitting. You won’t want anything that’ll pinch you or hinder your movement in any way, or anything loose that you could accidentally step on during a flow and cause you to lose your balance.

Best for Beginners: Daily Yoga

If you’re new to Yoga, you’ll want to choose an app that has classes designed especially for beginners, like Daily Yoga (Free, with Pro plans starting at $10). Though it also has courses for intermediate and advanced users, Daily Yoga has an entire series of beginner-friendly tutorials designed by professional yoga coaches. Workouts are easy to search for and can be filtered by level, duration, or style; if you don’t like the presents, you can also create a private plan.

Daily Yoga is the best yoga app for beginners and features over 40 yoga coaches who cater to all styles and levels. Together, the coaches have created a huge selection of classes that target specific goals, like flexibility, toning, and weight loss. There’s also space in the app where you can talk with other community members about practicing yoga. Plus, the app is available in seven languages, making it friendlier to international users.

Great for Experts: Peloton

Even if you have been doing yoga for years, it’s nice to still have a little expert guidance from time to time, which is exactly what you’ll get with Peloton Digital (Free, but memberships start at $12.99 per month). And yes, Peloton offers more for fitness buffs than just expensive home gym equipment. Its fitness app features thousands of live and on-demand classes by over 30 world-class instructors.

New live sessions arrive every week, which are all streamed from Peloton’s NYC studios with its team of top instructors. And because Peloton’s app spans all kinds of at-home exercise options, you can blend your yoga routines with a cardio workout, strength training, and other workout types whenever you want at no extra cost. Peloton’s app even tracks your workouts, supports heart rate monitors, and has a built-in library of thousands of songs you can use during your yoga flow.

Fantastic Personalized Programs: Glo

Glo (Free, with memberships starting at $22.99 per month) specializes in yoga, meditation, and Pilates classes, so naturally, it’s a great fit for anyone looking for a spectacular personalized program. Though it’s quite pricey, Glo is one of the top-ranked yoga apps in the Google Play store. It features over 3,000 yoga classes and 500 meditations, plus you can add your favorite, saved, and schedule classes to your personal library for future use. You can even build and label your own yoga collections.

The app has fantastic filters that make it easy for finding the perfect program for your needs. For example, it has lots of 10-, 15-, and 20-minute classes, which are perfect if you don’t have a lot of free time, or you can opt for longer 30- and 60-minute courses. There are also tons of solid options based on experience level, interests, or specific needs like prenatal strength building and mid-day meditations. Plus, the more you use the app, the more personalized your class recommendations will become.

A Good Choice for Serious Learners: Down Dog

Down Dog (Free, with memberships starting at $3.99) is a great resource for learning fresh flows and perfecting every position. It also has a more relaxed vibe than the other apps, making it a good choice for serious users who want to spend their time doing yoga and not fussing with an app. The app spans a variety of yoga types—including ashtanga, vinyasa, haha, and more—and is even beginner friendly.

You’ll get a brand-new yoga practice with every login, as it has over 60,000 configurations, though you can enable the Boost feature if you want it to focus on one of 20 unique practice areas. Dynamic music automatically adds a little atmosphere to your workout, and the app can provide you with instructions in nine languages. With Down Dog, you can also download a practice if you know you’ll be offline, like on a road trip, and it can keep your practices and stats synced between every device you use it on.