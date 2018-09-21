News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
The Best Xbox One Exclusive Games
by Michael Crider on
The PS4 is currently king of the consoles, boasting enviable exclusives like Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. But if you have an Xbox One, there are a few exclusives you should check out.

Samsung Is Struggling With the Slowly Dawning Realization That No One Cares About Bixby

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |
Cloudy with a chance of existential crisis.

In a new update to the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is changing how that dedicated Bixby button works. Instead of clicking it once to activate Bixby, you’ll have to click it twice.

To say that Bixby is unpopular would be an understatement. This has led to plenty of demand to let users turn the dang thing off. On some older phones, you could disable the dedicated Bixby button, but the Note 9 didn’t allow this option. This was particularly frustrating since, as an Android phone, Google Assistant is readily available. Most usage of the Bixby button is accidental. Users naturally asked for the ability to turn the button off entirely or, even better, reassign it to a more useful function.

Samsung heard the cries of its users and understood. The problem is not that Bixby isn’t useful. It’s that it’s too easy to activate it. They tried to make it convenient for users, but gosh darn it, they just went too far. So, the solution is to make it just a smidge harder to activate Bixby with the button. Instead of clicking the button once—as most buttons on Earth work—you now have to click it twice.

Now, a double-click function for a button is fine and makes sense in cases where you want to give a button multiple functions. For example, on Android you can double-click the power button to launch the camera app. But in this case, it seems bizarre. If you enable this option—and it is optional, if you’d prefer to keep Bixby the way it is—then clicking the button once will do absolutely nothing, while the intended function is now just slightly harder.

It strikes us as a stubborn move borne out of denial. Samsung wants you to use Bixby, a voice assistant on a phone that already has a better one. From the company’s standpoint, the motivation makes sense. But the company also must know by now that Bixby isn’t exactly a hit. Making it harder to accidentally activate Bixby should certainly reduce some friction for users, but it’s a far cry from what users want and we’re pretty sure Samsung knows that.

Source: Android Authority

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
Let’s Face It, Phone Makers Are Just Bored
Eric Ravenscraft |
You know those days at work when you’ve finished your tasks and you’re waiting for the next important thing to come in? You know how bored you get with nothing to do, but you’re not allowed to do nothing? That’s where Apple, Google, and the entire smartphone industry are right now and it sucks for all of us.
You Probably Shouldn’t Use Facebook’s “Protect” Feature
Eric Ravenscraft |
Facebook doesn’t think it has enough information about you. Crazy, since even without listening to everything you say, they still know a heck of a lot about you. However, a feature Facebook has recently started pushing called Protect is disguised as a way to keep your data safe, but it’s really one more way for the company to spy on you.
What do you think?