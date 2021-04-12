X
Popular Searches

PopSockets Debuts a Plant-Based Grip Made From Beans and Corn Starch

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The PopGrip Plant in action.
PopSockets

PopSockets now sells a plant-based PopGrip that’s more eco-friendly than recycled or composable alternatives. Available in two unique colors, the PopGrip Plant cost just $15 and retains all the features of a typical PopGrip.

Back in 2019, PopSockets developed a plan to reduce its carbon footprint and research sustainable materials for its products. Since then, the company has pivoted toward recycled packaging, reduced shipping emissions by 66%, and donated over $150,000 to environmental charities.

A diagram showing what the PopGrip Plant is made from.
PopSockets

Composed of 35% ethically sourced plant-based materials (including corn starch, castor beans, and canola oil), the PopGrip Plant generates less emissions during its production and lifecycle than standard PopGrips. The plant-based materials used in the PopGrip Plant are durable like plastic and will eventually make their way to other products in the PopSocket catalog, according to the company’s press release.

Along with its new phone grip, the PopSocket company has launched a line of Poptivism grips for Earth Month. PopSocket’s charity partners, including Leave No Trace and Rainforest Trust, will receive 50% of the proceeds from these limited-edition phone grips.


Shop Now

PopGrip Plant

Made from 35% plant-based materials, the new PopGrip Plant is more environmentally friendly than standard PopGrips but doesn’t compromise on durability or usability.


Shop Now

Earth Month PopGrips

PopSockets donates 50% of the proceeds from its Earth Month PopGrips to environmental charities like Leave No Trace and Trees for the Future.

Source: PopSockets

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker Power Strip with USB, 5 ft Extension Cord, PowerPort Cube USB with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, Overload Protection for iPhone XS/XR, Compact for Travel, Cruise Ship, and Office
647 people were interested in this!

Benewell 12X50 Monocular Telescope, Day and Low Night Vision Waterproof High Power Monocular with Smartphone Holder & Tripod, BAK4 Prism Dual Focus for Bird Watching Hunting
467 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop- 14" Full HD 4-Way NanoEdge Touchscreen, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DS384T Silver
262 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
101 people were interested in this!

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
88 people were interested in this!

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toys, Power Charge Bumblebee Action Figure - Spinning Core, Lights and Sounds - Toys for Kids 6 and Up, 10.5-inch
76 people were interested in this!

Devico Portable Utensils, Travel Camping Cutlery Set, 8-Piece including Knife Fork Spoon Chopsticks Cleaning Brush Straws Portable Case, Stainless Steel Flatware set (8-piece Purple)
74 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
73 people were interested in this!

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. 80% More Storage! Hand-Pump for Travel! Double-Zip Seal and Triple Seal Turbo-Valve for Max Space Saving! (Jumbo 2 Pack)
62 people were interested in this!

Vacwel Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags for Clothes, Quilts, Pillows, Space Saver Size 43x30” Extra Strong (Pack of 6)
60 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular