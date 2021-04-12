Logitech Discontinues Harmony Remotes, But Yours Will Keep Working

In the world of universal remotes, Logitech is king. Or was anyway, as the company plans to stop manufacturing its lauded Harmony remotes and get out of the business. If you have a Logitech Harmony remote already, don’t worry too much yet— you’ll get support for the foreseeable future.

As first spotted by TechHive, the news comes from a Logitech support document. The company issued a statement to answer questions regarding low stock issues:

Hello folks, We have been getting questions from the community surrounding the future of Harmony, and we’re here with an official update. While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes. We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered. We thank all members of the Harmony community, for allowing us into your living rooms and entertainment stacks. Please visit the Q&A below for further information. -Will from Harmony.

Read on further, and you’ll find some question answers in an FAQ section. Logitech plans to discontinue the line entirely and won’t sell off its Harmony division to another company. But Logitech insists it will continue to support and maintain existing Harmony remotes and add new device integrations along the way. Alexa and Google Assistant support isn’t going away.

That’s a stark difference from the Logitech Harmony Express, which the company stopped manufacturing and supporting last year. In that case, Logitech offered refunds and device swaps, moving customers over to the Logitech Harmony Elite.

In this case, because Logitech promises to continue supporting existing devices, it’s not offering any exceptional refunds. If you just bought a Logitech Harmony and are still in the return window, you can get a refund. Everyone else has to put their trust in Logitech. As for how long Logitech will support Harmony devices, the company didn’t say. But “until further notice” is at least better than “support ends tomorrow.”