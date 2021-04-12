X
Popular Searches

Creston’s New $599 Smart Thermostat Works In Homes Where Nest and Ecobee Won’t

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Crestron Horizon thermostat on a brick wall
Crestron

Most smart thermostats draw power from a Common wire or rewiring your HVAC with adapters. Even with adapters, those thermostats often only work in a 4-wire modern HVAC system. But Crestron’s new $599 smart thermostat works with just two wires; no common wire or battery needed.

While Crestron’s Horizon smart thermostat is far more expensive than the competition, it’s compatible with more homes than most of its competitors. It will work even in a two-wire line voltage system, whereas most smart thermostats (including Nest and Ecobee) expect at least four wires and prefer a fifth common wire to draw power.

A Crestron Thermostat above a light switch
Crestron

In Nest’s case, it uses a battery backup to forgo the common wire and recharges that during heating and cooling cycles. Ecobee thermostats come with an adapter system you need to install to overcome a lack of common wire, which can be difficult. You’ll open your HVAC system, disconnect wires, and wire the adapter into the system. Neither option works with a two-wire line voltage HVAC system.

If you don’t have a common wire or have a two-wire line voltage HVAC, the Crestron Horizon Smart Thermostat can work in your home. You’ll need add-on adapter, but it’s as simple as connect your two wires to the adapter, then connect the adapter to the thermostat. It’s small and easy to install. And, unlike Ecobee’s adapter, works in line voltage homes, the types that tend to rely on electric heating (like baseboards).

A Crestron thermostat showing the upcoming weather
Crestron

 As for the Horizon Thermostat, you’ll find most of the usual smart thermostat options. That includes a 3.5-inch touch screen that wakes when you approach it, app control for scheduling and remote controls, wi-fi capabilities, and more. If you have other Crestron smart home products, it will integrate with them as well. And thanks to its touchscreen, you can get a weather forecast right on the thermostat. It comes in almond, white, or black.

At $599, the Horizon Thermostat is more expensive than Nest or Ecobee, but if you have a two-wire line voltage system, it will work without expensive retrofits to your HVAC, whereas the others won’t. You can pre-order it from Creston’s site today.

Works in more hhomes

Crestron Horizon Smart Thermostat

If you only have two wires in your HVAC system, this smart thermostat will work with an adapter. And even if you have more, it still works for you.

Pre-order Now
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Benewell 12X50 Monocular Telescope, Day and Low Night Vision Waterproof High Power Monocular with Smartphone Holder & Tripod, BAK4 Prism Dual Focus for Bird Watching Hunting
663 people were interested in this!

Anker Power Strip with USB, 5 ft Extension Cord, PowerPort Cube USB with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, Overload Protection for iPhone XS/XR, Compact for Travel, Cruise Ship, and Office
540 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop- 14" Full HD 4-Way NanoEdge Touchscreen, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DS384T Silver
273 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
98 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
82 people were interested in this!

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toys, Power Charge Bumblebee Action Figure - Spinning Core, Lights and Sounds - Toys for Kids 6 and Up, 10.5-inch
79 people were interested in this!

Vacwel Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags for Clothes, Quilts, Pillows, Space Saver Size 43x30” Extra Strong (Pack of 6)
64 people were interested in this!

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. 80% More Storage! Hand-Pump for Travel! Double-Zip Seal and Triple Seal Turbo-Valve for Max Space Saving! (Jumbo 2 Pack)
64 people were interested in this!

VGEBY 5.5'' HUD Head Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed, Overspeed Alarm, Display Km/h MPH, OBDII/EUOBD Interface Plug
57 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular