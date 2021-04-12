Android’s “Heads Up” Feature Will Remind You Not to Walk and Text

If you’re guilty of texting while walking, Android’s new Heads Up feature might help you avoid accidental collision. The new Digital Wellbeing service, once enabled, will prompt distracted “twalkers“—those who text while walking—to look up and pay attention.

The feature was first spotted by Jay Prakash Kamat on Twitter, who shared screenshots. The feature provides users with a brief explanation and warning: “Watch your step with Heads Up. If you’re walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what’s around you. Use with caution. Heads Up doesn’t replace paying attention.” The feature will send you regular push notifications, reminding you to stay alert and watch where you’re stepping.

The feature is currently starting to roll out to the beta version of Digital Wellbeing, and XDA Developers is reporting that the feature appears to be arriving first on Pixel devices. Google hasn’t yet shared whether the feature will later become available to other Android users. If you’ve got a Pixel phone and don’t want to wait for the rollout to hit, you can update to the latest beta release by joining Google’s beta program.