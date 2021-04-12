Google Photos’ Revamped Video Editor Arrives on Android

Back in February, Google announced that the revamped video editor for its Photos app would arrive on Android devices after months of being iOS-exclusive. Now, Google Photos users on Android finally have access to the powerful new video editor through a server-side rollout.

The updated video editor brings several new features to the Photos app on Android, including horizon correction, advanced cropping, markup tools, color correction, vignettes, and video filters. Tools from the old video editor, like video stabilization and rotation, are also available in the new editor.

Google is making several changes to the Photos app this year, allowing people to unlock more storage and special editing features with a Google One subscription. The company recently announced plans to end unlimited storage for non-paying users, and unlocked some previously Pixel-exclusive photo editing tools (portrait blur, color pop, etc) for paying customers.

People running the latest version of Photos should gain access to the new video editor in the next week or so. The new video editor is rolling out server-side, so if it isn’t available on your device, you’ll just have to wait.



