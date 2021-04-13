Review Geek is Looking for a Freelance News Writer

Do you live for tech news? Do you check Google News or Feedly 25 times a day so you always know what’s happening? Are you an experienced writer who can clearly communicate why a thing is cool or a piece of news is important? We have a job for you.

What We’re Looking For

We’re looking for an experienced and objective news writer. We’re talking about hardware, software, robots, AI, electric cars, VR, AR, and all kinds of other stuff. If it’s tech, we’re pretty into it. We want someone who is used to banging out news stories without missing the finer details. Telling the story the way everyone else tells it isn’t what we’re about here at Review Geek, so we need someone who not only doesn’t mind digging into the depths of a PR or reaching out to a company for more info, but truly loves finding the stuff others miss.

Otherwise, if you’ve written tech news before, then you already know this beat. If you haven’t, well, this probably isn’t the gig for you. We’re looking for someone who instinctively knows what makes news important—not someone we have to babysit with every post.

About This Job

This is a freelance news writer position. If you’re as good as you say you are (because you know you’re going to say how good you are when you apply), there’s a chance that it could eventually lead to other types of content as well—reviews and the like. But to start, we’ll need you to regularly bang out several news stories a day, usually between 300-500 words.

Since news writing is the core of the job here, we’ll need you to be available during the day to help get news out the door. That means someone who can be around no later than 10:00 AM ET and has no issue with hanging out throughout the day.

The job is remote, but we’re looking for someone in the continental United States.

Requirements

This is the fun part, right? Here’s what we need from you:

Experience. You need to know what you’re doing, so at least three years of experience writing news is a must. Also, WordPress experience is preferred. The first rule of Review Geek is: we write in the CMS. The second rule of Review Geek is…well, you probably already know where this is going.

You need to know what you’re doing, so at least three years of experience writing news is a must. Also, WordPress experience is preferred. The first rule of Review Geek is: we write in the CMS. The second rule of Review Geek is…well, you probably already know where this is going. Attention to detail. It seems like this is always a requirement for most jobs, and this one is no different. You have to be able to pay attention to the little stuff. Details matter.

It seems like this is always a requirement for most jobs, and this one is no different. You have to be able to pay attention to the little stuff. Details matter. Basic SEO knowledge. Keywords, y’all. You have to use them. I don’t make the rules. At least not those rules.

Keywords, y’all. You have to use them. I don’t make the rules. At least not those rules. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment. This position is remote, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get things done quickly. Sometimes it’s like the wild west in our Slack. Take that however you want.

This position is remote, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get things done quickly. Sometimes it’s like the wild west in our Slack. Take that however you want. Self-motivated. You are a grown person and your editors are not babysitters. If you can’t get stuff done in a reasonable manner on your own, then it just won’t work out. Sorry.

You are a grown person and your editors are not babysitters. If you can’t get stuff done in a reasonable manner on your own, then it just won’t work out. Sorry. Equipment: It should probably go without saying, but you’ll need your own computer. And internet connection. And phone. You know, the stuff you’ll need to get the job done.

It should probably go without saying, but you’ll need your own computer. And internet connection. And phone. You know, the stuff you’ll need to get the job done. Age: You’ll need to be at least 18. Sorry, young’uns.

What’s in it for You

So, we’ve told you what we’re looking for, but what about you? I’m sure you want to know what you get out of this whole deal, right? Of course you do.

An awesome place to work. I don’t want to toot my own horn here (toot toot!) but working for RG is awesome. Seriously, our Slack is probably cooler than any other Slack you are currently in or have been in. Just saying.

I don’t want to toot my own horn here (toot toot!) but working for RG is awesome. Seriously, our Slack is probably cooler than any other Slack you are currently in or have been in. Just saying. Early access to products news, and in some cases, products themselves. Sometimes you’ll get the skinny on upcoming news before anyone else, which is cool. And if you stick around, you’ll also get hands on with the latest tech before all of your regular friends and family can even buy it. That’s cool.

Sometimes you’ll get the skinny on upcoming news before anyone else, which is cool. And if you stick around, you’ll also get hands on with the latest tech before all of your regular friends and family can even buy it. That’s cool. Regular, on-time payments. I’ve worked with a lot of freelance writers over the years, and one of the most common complaints I’ve heard is that places don’t pay freelancers on time. We get that you have bills to pay and stuff to buy, so we’re not about that life. We pay NET 15, so you’ll always get paid for your work in a timely manner.

Yeah, so about the pay thing. We start at $25 per news article, but after you’re established and have time to branch out, we have various rates for different types of posts. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves now—we’ll talk about that stuff when the time comes.

How to Apply

Think you have what it takes? Then I want to hear from you. Email jobs@reviewgeek.com with the subject News Writer. Include:

Your name. Yep, we have to say it.

Yep, we have to say it. Previous experience. We want to know where you’ve written before.

We want to know where you’ve written before. Current employment. Whether you’re a freelance writer or trying to find a new gig before you leave an old one, let us know.

Whether you’re a freelance writer or trying to find a new gig before you leave an old one, let us know. Your favorite things to write about. Oh boy, that’s a big one, huh? You don’t have to get too crazy here. Just let us know the topics that you’re most comfortable with.

Oh boy, that’s a big one, huh? You don’t have to get too crazy here. Just let us know the topics that you’re most comfortable with. Writing samples. No, the email you’re writing isn’t a sample, no matter how clever you think it is. We want to see some real samples—published content with your byline. And don’t just send your portfolio or bio page from another site. We want at least three solid examples of hardware reviews and a handful of news articles.

No, the email you’re writing isn’t a sample, no matter how clever you think it is. We want to see some real samples—published content with your byline. And don’t just send your portfolio or bio page from another site. We want at least three solid examples of hardware reviews and a handful of news articles. News examples. Take a look at the last 24 hours and hit us with three examples of what you consider to be the most important (and why). You don’t have to write a sample news post about a recent story, but I’m also not going to say that it’ll hurt your chances if you do. The more we know about you and your writing style, the better.

So yeah, there you go. Hit that email draft and let’s do this thing.

PS – No, there’s no clever typo hidden in this post that will increase your chance of getting the gig if you spot it. If you find a typo, it’s legitimate. Feel free to let me know about it either way, though.