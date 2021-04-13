Adobe’s Free Premiere Rush Video Editor Arrives on M1 Macs

What’s better than an Adobe video editor? An Adobe video editor with a free tier. That’s Adobe Premiere Rush, and while it’s available on macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, it didn’t work on M1 Macs. But now it does, thanks to a new update that even includes a few new features.

When Apple switched to its in-house processors for new MacBooks, that meant many programs needed to be reworked for compatibility. Adobe has been hard at work bringing over other software like Photoshop. Now Premiere Rush joins the list of native programs that can run on an M1 Mac. Adobe promises all video and still image formats will work on this version of Premiere Rush, and it will retain cross-platform syncing with the iOS, Android, and Windows versions.

That’s not all Adobe is adding to Premiere Rush. The iOS now has a Timeline context menu. Tap on a video clip in the Timeline, and you’ll see options to split, duplicate, or delete the clip. And you can tap a video clip with audio to get options to separate the audio from the video. Adobe Rush now works on Samsung Note 20 and 20+ phones.

The new updates are rolling out now, and you can download Adobe Premiere Rush from the company’s website or on the iOS and Android stores. Adobe Premiere Rush is free with limitations, or $9.99 a month for unlimited exports, device syncing, and 100 GBs of cloud storage.