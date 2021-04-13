X
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Arrives With Upgraded Intel and AMD Processors

Andrew Heinzman
The Surface Laptop 4 in black.
Microsoft

After accidentally confirming its existence in a support document, Microsoft has officially launched the Surface Laptop 4. Starting at $999 and available with Intel or AMD chips, the new laptop begins shipping in the US, Canada, and Japan on April 15th.

Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models of Surface Laptop 4 ship with Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors or AMD’s Ryzen 4000-series processors, ensuring better performance and battery life than previous Surface Laptops. The Intel models also come with Iris Xe graphics suitable for playing most modern games in HD.

Unsurprisingly, the AMD configurations of Surface Laptop 4 cost around $300 less than the Intel models. Microsoft opted for last-gen Ryzen 4000 chips, either to keep costs down or to compensate for ongoing chip shortages. Thankfully, the Ryzen 4000 chips are much more capable than the Ryzen 3000 chips found in some configurations of the Surface Laptop 3, which struggled to handle 4K streaming and other common tasks (well, common for a laptop in this price range).

While the AMD models of Surface Laptop 4 have less horsepower than their Intel-based alternatives, many people will opt for AMD due to the lower price and better battery life. Microsoft says that the 13.5-inch and 15-inch AMD models have a 19 and 17.5-hour battery life, compared to the equivalent Intel models’ 17 and 16.5-hour batteries.

Microsoft is also upping the maximum storage and RAM of its 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4, offering configurations with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. However, the maximum configuration for the AMD-based 13.5-inch models max out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Despite all the exciting changes to the Surface Laptop 4’s internal hardware, Microsoft chose to recycle its predecessor’s external design and port selection. There’s a single USB-C port (still no Thunderbolt 3), a USB-A port, a headphone jack, the easy-access M.2 NVMe SSD slot, and the magnetic charging connector. Surface Laptop 4 comes in the same blue, beige, platinum, and black colorways as the last Surface Laptop.

The Surface Laptop 4 is available for order now and ships April 15th in the US, Canada, and Japan. If this is the laptop you’ve been waiting for, order it now before the first batch sells out. Unfortunately, the 13.5-inch AMD model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage won’t be available for the next few months.


Surface Laptop 4

The new Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999 and comes with Intel or AMD processors. Grab one now before the first batch sells out.

Source: Microsoft via The Verge

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
