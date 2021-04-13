X
Popular Searches

Wyze’s Latest Product is a $30 Smart Floor Lamp

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A woman reading a book under a task light.
Wyze

Robot vacuums, smart watches, smart bulbs, home security, noise canceling headphones—it’s starting to feel like there’s nothing Wyze doesn’t make. Now it’s adding another new item to the list. Wyze just opened up pre-orders for its new $30 Smart Floor Lamp. But this one feels different.

A man working on a toolbench under a floor lamp.
Wyze

Wyze says its smart floor lamp solves a problem that most floor lamps face: poor light dispersion. Poor light dispersion can make it hard to read, identify colors, and can lead to eye strain. To fix that, the Wyze Floor Lamp uses 15 groups of individual condenser lenses to direct light with a sharp
23° angle. It’s a task style lamp, with an flexible gooseneck setup.

A big black button.
Wyze

It also comes with an “AI wireless Bluetooth” remote, though Wyze didn’t specify what the “AI” (artificial intelligence) part does exactly.

Update: Wyze let us know the Bluetooth remote will learn your habits. According to the company, “After a few uses with either the app or the remote, it will learn your brightness preference at any given time of a day and adjust the brightness levels automatically. Other lamps might turn to the brightness level of your last use, but Wyze Floor Lamp will adjust the brightness by itself. So, your 5 p.m. brightness level is likely different from your 10 p.m. brightness based on how your use habits. Each time you turn it on, it learns your brightness level preference for that specific time of day.”

If you’ve ever fumbled under a lamp’s shade trying to find the on switch, a big round button probably sounds welcome. The button can cycle through 11 levels of brightness, and you can control the lamp with the Wyze app. The bulb is replaceable, though you’ll need another PAR30 bulb which Wyze will offer soon. Unfortunately, the app doesn’t support Wi-Fi, voice assistants, and can’t be grouped with your other Wyze lights.

You can pre-order the Wyze Floor lamp today for $29.99 plus shipping, and it should go out in late May. We have a review unit on hand now, and will let you know what we think soon.

A smart floor lamp

Wyze Floor Lamp

If you’re looking for an inexpensive floor lamp, with some smart home functionality, this may be the one. Pre-order now for a delivery sometime in late May.

Pre-order Now
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Benewell 12X50 Monocular Telescope, Day and Low Night Vision Waterproof High Power Monocular with Smartphone Holder & Tripod, BAK4 Prism Dual Focus for Bird Watching Hunting
941 people were interested in this!

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop- 14" Full HD 4-Way NanoEdge Touchscreen, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DS384T Silver
234 people were interested in this!

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray - Inspire Active Toddlers & Big Kids for Years, Dry Erase Board & Eating Snack Tray, No-Drop Tablet iPad Holder Stand, Art Supplies Storage Pockets
184 people were interested in this!

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
155 people were interested in this!

SHEROX 3.5" Car HUD Head Up Display with OBD2/EUOBD Interface Plug & Play Vehicle Speed KM/h MPH, OverSpeed Warning, Water Temperature, Battery Voltage, Mileage Measurement
139 people were interested in this!

lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk, Laptop, Tablet, iPad Or Notebook Car Travel Table, Food Eating Hook On Steering Wheel Tray, for Constant Travelers, Fits Most Vehicles Steering Wheels
120 people were interested in this!

SofaBaton Universal Remote Control with Mobile Phone APP, Super Easy One-Click Universal Remote for FirTV/Roku/Nvidia Shield/Vizio/Marantz/Yamaha Streaming Players (Support IR & Blutooth Devices)
113 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
103 people were interested in this!

VGEBY 5.5'' HUD Head Up Display Multi-Color Windshield Screen Projector Vehicle Speed, Overspeed Alarm, Display Km/h MPH, OBDII/EUOBD Interface Plug
96 people were interested in this!

Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote for use with Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Media Center/Kodi, Nvidia Shield, most Streamers and other A/V Devices
96 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular