Plugable’s New USB-C VAMETER Can Tell You How Fast Your Devices Are Charging

USB-C was supposed to be easy. Just plug a thing in any direction, and it would work without muss or fuss. But that quickly turned out not to be the case as manufacturers went off-spec and cable makers cut corners. If you’re worried about a device getting fried, check out Plugable’s USB-C VAMETER.

At $29.95 (and an additional $6 off coupon during launch), Plugable’s latest meter isn’t expensive. As the name suggests, it measures the voltage and amperage of your USB-C devices. Plug one end into your laptop and a USB-C drive into the other end, and it will tell you how much charge you’re using, how quickly, and in which direction.

It supports data pass-through, USB-C Alt Mode video, and USB-C charging, so it will work with most of your USB-C devices (Thunderbolt 3 stands as a glaring exception). You can test how quickly your battery pack charges your laptop or how your plug charges your phone. It’s a peace of mind tool that may help you catch a problem before it fries your expensive electronics.

The screen is a bright OLED, and you can push a button to change orientation so you can read it from any direction. It comes with a two-year warranty and measures everything from 5 to 20 volts. You can order it from Amazon right now.