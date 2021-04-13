Microsoft announced a new line of “Modern” PC accessories, including the company’s first desktop webcam since 2011’s LifeCam HD 3000. Meet the $70 Microsoft Modern Webcam, a versatile device with HDR support, True Look retouching, a privacy shutter, and … wait, where’s the Windows Hello support?

Windows Hello uses your webcam to verify your identity, saving you the trouble of typing in a password every time you log in to your Windows account. Anyone who uses a Microsoft Surface device should be familiar with Windows Hello, and several laptops and third-party webcams support the protocol. Given the new “Modern” accessories slant toward productivity and Teams, the lack of Windows Hello is a bit odd.

That said, the lack of Windows Hello is likely a cost-cutting measure (along with the use of USB-A instead of USB-C). With HDR and True Look support, the Modern Webcam should capture higher quality video than similarly-priced alternatives, like the Logitech C920. That said, if Windows Hello is your priority, it’s featured in several webcams at this price.

Other new devices in Microsoft’s “Modern” lineup include a USB-C speaker, a wireless headset, and a USB headset. All three of these audio devices feature built-in Teams controls, making it easy to join meetings or mute your microphone without using your mouse.

All of these devices, including the Microsoft Modern Webcam, are relatively affordable. They seem like stellar options for students, or for schools and businesses who need to buy a ton of Teams-compatible video chat equipment. The new Modern accessories go on sale this June, according to Microsoft’s product page.