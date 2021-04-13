LEGO’S New Classic Batmobile Comes with Everything but BatShark Repellant

The Batmobile from the classic 1966 Batman TV series is one of the most iconic vehicles in pop culture history, and soon you can own the LEGO version. The set includes a rotating stand for the car and minifigures of Batman and The Joker.

With 345 pieces, the set is perfect for Batman fans of all ages, as well as those who love any and all of LEGO’s vehicle builds. It’s got plenty of exciting style, lots of cool features, and feels like it’s right out of a vintage Batman episode. Heck, The Joker minifigure even has a painted mustache, a la Cesar Romero.

The LEGO Batmobile measures roughly 2.5 inches tall, 7.5 inches long, and 3.5 inches wide, and fits with other LEGO DC Batman sets. Since the original 1966 Batmobile didn’t feature any shooters, extra bricks were added to this set so you can rebuild the car’s hood to make it look just like it did in the series, if desired. And when you’re done playing with the stylish car, you can set it on the rotating platform, which even comes with a detailed placard.

The Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile will be available to purchase on April 26, and will go for $29.99. For now, though, you can check out the details and see additional photos over on LEGO’s site.