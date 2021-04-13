X
Mophie’s New Battery Is an Air Compressor and Car Jump Starter

Josh Hendrickson
| 1 min read
Three Mophie rugged battery packs, one of which looks like a Flashlight.
Mophie

If you’ve ever left the lights in your vehicle and come back to a dead battery, you know the pain of asking someone to help jump your car. And that’s assuming anyone is around. Mophie’s latest rugged battery packs solve that problem, and one can even inflate your tires.

The new rugged batteries come in four varieties, the $99.94 Powerstation Go Rugged Compact, the $119.95 Powerstation Go Rugged Flashlight, the $149.95 Powerstation Go Rugged AC, and the $159.94 Powerstation Go Rugged with Air Compressor. Each comes with different features, but the names should give away what those are.

The Powerstation Go Rugged Compact is an 8,100 mAh capacity battery that charges through USB-C. It has two USB-A ports and a floodlight so you can see what you’re doing. Thanks to the USB-A ports, you can also charge smartphones and tablets. And naturally, you get the jumper cables to start your car.

The Powerstation Go Rugged Flashlight is the oddest looking option of the bunch. At first glance, it looks like a flashlight (hence the name). But it has jumper cables and a 9,000 mAh battery to get your car going. Despite the naming, it might be the most compact solution in the mix, but it doesn’t charge other devices.

As the name implies, the Powerstation Go Rugged AC looks a lot like the Compact option but comes with an AC port so you can plug in a laptop or other device. You still get the jumper cables and a 15,000 mAh battery. And you can charge other devices with its two USB-A ports. 

But the best deal of the bunch is probably the Powerstation Go Rugged with Air Compressor. After all, the two things most likely to strand you on the side of the road are a dead battery and a flat tire. It’s all the worse if your unused spare is flat too. This battery pack has a built-in air compressor and includes interchangeable air nozzles to inflate car tires, air mattresses, and more. It packs a 15,000 mAh battery, jumper cables, and two USB-A ports to charge your devices. 

You can purchase any of the new rugged batteries from Mophie’s site today.

Recently Popular